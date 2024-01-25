There Tesla Model Y it is the best-selling car in Europe also in 2023 with 254,822 units sold in 2023. The electric SUV rises to the top of the ranking, beating the combustion engine vehicles, which follow at a distance. In the ranking in which the Volkswagen Golf (the compact has fallen to ninth position), now there is an electric vehicle that has recorded a nice leap forward especially thanks to the opening of the Gigafactory Berlin where it is produced for the European market.
Ranking of best-selling cars in Europe 2023
In 2023 in the ranking of the best-selling cars in Europe the Tesla Model Y occupies first place in front of the Dacia Sandero with 235,893 registrations and to Volkswagen T-Roc at 206,438 units registered in the period from January to December 2023.
|POS
|CAR
|IMM. 2023
|IMM. 2022
|DIFF. % 2022
|1
|Tesla Model Y
|254,822
|137,608
|85.2
|2
|Dacia Sandero
|235,893
|200,736
|17.5
|3
|VW T-Roc
|206,438
|180,909
|14.1
|4
|Renault Clio
|202.942
|143,293
|41.6
|5
|Peugeot 208
|194,376
|206,986
|-6.1
|6
|Opel Corsa
|188,662
|163,861
|15.1
|7
|VW Golf
|184,279
|177,386
|3.9
|8
|Toyota Yaris Cross
|176,685
|136,959
|29.0
|9
|VW Tiguan
|174,267
|149.023
|16.9
|10
|Skoda Octavia
|161,784
|112,776
|43.5
|11
|Ford Puma
|159,778
|136,976
|16.6
|12
|Toyota Yaris
|158,838
|175,562
|-9.5
|13
|Hyundai Tucson
|158,831
|150,728
|5.4
|14
|Peugeot 2008
|158,571
|140,826
|12.6
|15
|Dacia Duster
|156,556
|149,323
|4.8
|16
|Kia Sportage
|152,342
|137,378
|10.9
|17
|Citroen C3
|146.008
|143,467
|1.8
|18
|Nissan Qashqai
|145,476
|115,980
|25.4
|19
|Renault Captur
|145,078
|135.066
|7.4
|20
|VW Polo
|139,761
|113,567
|23.1
|21
|Toyota Corolla/ Corolla TS
|132,451
|129,840
|2.0
|22
|MINI One/Cooper
|126,233
|115,554
|9.2
|23
|Fiat Panda
|125,786
|125,763
|0.0
|24
|Audi A3, S3
|124,444
|105,783
|17.6
|25
|Ford Kuga
|123,422
|127.067
|-2.9
|26
|Volvo XC40
|117,701
|99,348
|18.5
|27
|VW T-Cross
|106,264
|111.027
|-4.3
|28
|Fiat 500
|104,521
|107,293
|-2.6
|29
|Opel Mokka
|104,489
|97,288
|7.4
|30
|Toyota CHR
|104.143
|99,568
|4.6
|31
|Cupra Formentor
|100,964
|87,253
|15.7
|32
|Ford Focus
|100,666
|78,902
|27.6
|33
|Tesla Model 3
|99,552
|92.107
|8.1
|34
|Hyundai Kona
|96,355
|99,504
|-3.2
|35
|Peugeot 3008
|95,334
|105,539
|-9.7
|36
|Peugeot 308
|93,070
|88,781
|4.8
|37
|Mercedes GLC
|91,259
|69,217
|31.8
|38
|Skoda Kamiq
|90,892
|71,328
|27.4
|39
|BMW X1
|89,938
|68,210
|31.9
|40
|MG ZS
|89,902
|46,161
|94.8
|41
|Dacia Jogger
|88,347
|54,209
|63.0
|42
|BMW 1 Series
|86,585
|66,501
|30.2
|43
|Skoda Karoq
|86,520
|70,600
|22.5
|44
|Toyota Aygo
|85,847
|69,389
|23.7
|45
|BMW 3 Series
|85,305
|86,707
|-1.6
|46
|VW ID.4
|85,268
|67,618
|26.1
|47
|Skoda Fabia
|83,316
|86,192
|-3.3
|48
|Mercedes A Class
|83.108
|92,124
|-9.8
|49
|Skoda Kodiaq
|81,955
|66,749
|22.8
|50
|Volvo XC60
|81,817
|65,666
|24.6
Tesla Model Y best-selling car in Europe
If the electric car is struggling to establish itself in Italy, in Europe it has a greater following, so much so that a battery-powered vehicle is at the top of the list of best-selling cars.
It's about the Tesla Model Y, Elon Musk's SUV which has been recording incredible growth since 2022, taking it to the top of the sales rankings. In the period from January to December the Model Y was the best-selling model with 254,822 units, the highest among all European models. Other successful models include the Renault Clio (+145%), Tesla Model 3 (+307%), Volkswagen ID.4 (+61%), e BMW X1 (+392%). Good sales performance was also recorded by MG 4 and from BMW iX1. Some models like the Mercedes EQA and the Volvo XC40 BEV achieved lower results, while the Renault Austral and the Jeep Avenger they had good sales, with the latter seeing 2,127 all-electric units.
Car brands that sell the most in Europe
Sales of the Model Y helped increase sales of Tesla, positioning the brand among the highest earning automotive brands in Europe. In the period from January to August, Tesla registrations in fact exploded, passing from 45,600 units in 2020 to a record 366,326 unit this year.
Ranking of the best-selling car brands in Europe
|POS
|BRAND
|IMM.
|1
|Volkswagen
|1,357,139
|2
|Toyota
|828,484
|3
|Audi
|733.176
|4
|BMW
|728,991
|5
|Mercedes
|682,498
|6
|Renault
|681.023
|7
|Skoda
|680.153
|8
|Peugeot
|639,848
|9
|Kia
|572,297
|10
|Dacia
|557,253
|11
|Hyundai
|534.170
|12
|Ford
|518,371
|13
|Opel
|458,992
|14
|Fiat
|381.026
|15
|Citroën
|369,750
|16
|Tesla
|366,326
|17
|Nissan
|293,476
|18
|Volvo
|287,150
|19
|Seat
|247.144
|20
|Cupra
|199,274
|21
|Suzuki
|187,344
|22
|MINI
|184,964
|23
|Mazda
|182,532
|24
|Jeeps
|120,734
