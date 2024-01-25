There Tesla Model Y it is the best-selling car in Europe also in 2023 with 254,822 units sold in 2023. The electric SUV rises to the top of the ranking, beating the combustion engine vehicles, which follow at a distance. In the ranking in which the Volkswagen Golf (the compact has fallen to ninth position), now there is an electric vehicle that has recorded a nice leap forward especially thanks to the opening of the Gigafactory Berlin where it is produced for the European market.

Ranking of best-selling cars in Europe 2023

In 2023 in the ranking of the best-selling cars in Europe the Tesla Model Y occupies first place in front of the Dacia Sandero with 235,893 registrations and to Volkswagen T-Roc at 206,438 units registered in the period from January to December 2023.

POS CAR IMM. 2023 IMM. 2022 DIFF. % 2022 1 Tesla Model Y 254,822 137,608 85.2 2 Dacia Sandero 235,893 200,736 17.5 3 VW T-Roc 206,438 180,909 14.1 4 Renault Clio 202.942 143,293 41.6 5 Peugeot 208 194,376 206,986 -6.1 6 Opel Corsa 188,662 163,861 15.1 7 VW Golf 184,279 177,386 3.9 8 Toyota Yaris Cross 176,685 136,959 29.0 9 VW Tiguan 174,267 149.023 16.9 10 Skoda Octavia 161,784 112,776 43.5 11 Ford Puma 159,778 136,976 16.6 12 Toyota Yaris 158,838 175,562 -9.5 13 Hyundai Tucson 158,831 150,728 5.4 14 Peugeot 2008 158,571 140,826 12.6 15 Dacia Duster 156,556 149,323 4.8 16 Kia Sportage 152,342 137,378 10.9 17 Citroen C3 146.008 143,467 1.8 18 Nissan Qashqai 145,476 115,980 25.4 19 Renault Captur 145,078 135.066 7.4 20 VW Polo 139,761 113,567 23.1 21 Toyota Corolla/ Corolla TS 132,451 129,840 2.0 22 MINI One/Cooper 126,233 115,554 9.2 23 Fiat Panda 125,786 125,763 0.0 24 Audi A3, S3 124,444 105,783 17.6 25 Ford Kuga 123,422 127.067 -2.9 26 Volvo XC40 117,701 99,348 18.5 27 VW T-Cross 106,264 111.027 -4.3 28 Fiat 500 104,521 107,293 -2.6 29 Opel Mokka 104,489 97,288 7.4 30 Toyota CHR 104.143 99,568 4.6 31 Cupra Formentor 100,964 87,253 15.7 32 Ford Focus 100,666 78,902 27.6 33 Tesla Model 3 99,552 92.107 8.1 34 Hyundai Kona 96,355 99,504 -3.2 35 Peugeot 3008 95,334 105,539 -9.7 36 Peugeot 308 93,070 88,781 4.8 37 Mercedes GLC 91,259 69,217 31.8 38 Skoda Kamiq 90,892 71,328 27.4 39 BMW X1 89,938 68,210 31.9 40 MG ZS 89,902 46,161 94.8 41 Dacia Jogger 88,347 54,209 63.0 42 BMW 1 Series 86,585 66,501 30.2 43 Skoda Karoq 86,520 70,600 22.5 44 Toyota Aygo 85,847 69,389 23.7 45 BMW 3 Series 85,305 86,707 -1.6 46 VW ID.4 85,268 67,618 26.1 47 Skoda Fabia 83,316 86,192 -3.3 48 Mercedes A Class 83.108 92,124 -9.8 49 Skoda Kodiaq 81,955 66,749 22.8 50 Volvo XC60 81,817 65,666 24.6 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Europe in 2023

Tesla Model Y best-selling car in Europe

If the electric car is struggling to establish itself in Italy, in Europe it has a greater following, so much so that a battery-powered vehicle is at the top of the list of best-selling cars.

The best-selling car in Europe is electric

It's about the Tesla Model Y, Elon Musk's SUV which has been recording incredible growth since 2022, taking it to the top of the sales rankings. In the period from January to December the Model Y was the best-selling model with 254,822 units, the highest among all European models. Other successful models include the Renault Clio (+145%), Tesla Model 3 (+307%), Volkswagen ID.4 (+61%), e BMW X1 (+392%). Good sales performance was also recorded by MG 4 and from BMW iX1. Some models like the Mercedes EQA and the Volvo XC40 BEV achieved lower results, while the Renault Austral and the Jeep Avenger they had good sales, with the latter seeing 2,127 all-electric units.

Car brands that sell the most in Europe

Sales of the Model Y helped increase sales of Tesla, positioning the brand among the highest earning automotive brands in Europe. In the period from January to August, Tesla registrations in fact exploded, passing from 45,600 units in 2020 to a record 366,326 unit this year.

Ranking of the best-selling car brands in Europe

POS BRAND IMM. 1 Volkswagen 1,357,139 2 Toyota 828,484 3 Audi 733.176 4 BMW 728,991 5 Mercedes 682,498 6 Renault 681.023 7 Skoda 680.153 8 Peugeot 639,848 9 Kia 572,297 10 Dacia 557,253 11 Hyundai 534.170 12 Ford 518,371 13 Opel 458,992 14 Fiat 381.026 15 Citroën 369,750 16 Tesla 366,326 17 Nissan 293,476 18 Volvo 287,150 19 Seat 247.144 20 Cupra 199,274 21 Suzuki 187,344 22 MINI 184,964 23 Mazda 182,532 24 Jeeps 120,734 Ranking of car brands in Europe in 2023

