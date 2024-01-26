This is the best-selling car in the world of 2023. But no streamers for the winner. After profits, the share price fell by 12 percent.

All sales figures are of course meticulously recorded. Not only in our country, in Europe, but also worldwide. Naturally, a winner emerges at the end of each year.

Well, the worldwide sales list is always a bit uninspired. One year the Toyota RAV4 is the best-selling car in the world, the next year the Toyota Corolla. In short, it is often a decent Japanese from the Toyota factories who takes the profits worldwide.

However, in 2023 there will be another winner, which may not be as surprising as you think. Research agency Jato Dynamics keeps track of the numbers and last year the current winner was already at number 3.

Tesla Model Y best-selling car

Of 1.23 million copies the Tesla Model Y dethrones the mighty Toyota. The RAV4 is the runner up with 1.07 million units and the Corolla number 3 with 1.01 million units.

Then you would say, turn off the streamers and party at Tesla! The first ever fully electric car that is the best-selling car in the world. Investors who dive into the share and all want to get in on the Elon Musk club… right? No.

Shares down on the stock market

After the number 1 position was announced yesterday, Tesla's stock price actually fell by about 12 percent. That seems contradictory, but it is not. It probably has a lot to do with the brand's lowered prices.

Tesla sold 1.8 million cars last year (of which 1.23 million Model Ys!!!). That is still 38 percent more than in 2022, but major helmsman Elon Musk already indicates that growth in 2024 will be a lot lower. At a smaller margin per car if the brand lowers prices even further.

Competition is cutthroat

And that is exactly what Musk plans to do. Lower prices even further. Tesla also has to, because competition from China, among others, is now fierce and puts great pressure on prices.

However, the costs for Elon and associates remain the same, which is bad for profits and therefore for investors. That way Tesla wins and loses on the same day.

Wondering whether the best-selling car worldwide before 2024 will again be a Toyota. One thing is certain, it is not a fully electric winner.

