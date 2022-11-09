Home page politics

Split

Republican-elect US Senator JD Vance during a campaign party in Columbus. © Jay Laprete/FR52593 AP/dpa

A few years ago he was critical of ex-President Donald Trump – but then he made a U-turn. Now the author JD Vance even received the support of Trump in the election campaign.

Washington – Republican best-selling author JD Vance has been elected to the US Senate for the US state of Ohio. Vance prevailed against the Democratic candidate Tim Ryan, as the US broadcasters NBC and ABC reported on Tuesday evening based on voter surveys and the first vote counts. A few years ago, Vance was critical of ex-President Donald Trump – but then he did a U-turn. The 38-year-old was strongly supported by Trump during the election campaign. The previous Republican senator did not run again in the election.

Vance published his memoir Hillbilly Elegy in 2016. The story of my family and a society in crisis”. The bestseller gives an insight into a layer that made Donald Trump’s election victory possible. These people, who harbored grudges against the elite in Washington, were betting on the underdog. Vance describes his career in the book. The work climbed to number one on the New York Times bestseller list. dpa