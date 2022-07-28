“Give me 15 copies of the constitutional proposal, please,” requests this Tuesday the Spanish teacher Diego Flores, 33, at the inn of the LOM bookstore, south-west of Santiago. With the new batch, he already has 150 purchased volumes. He gives them away or sells them at the market price ($3.5). Half an hour before he arrived, another dozen readers took the same book. Those who followed him, too. What happens in the bookstore of the picturesque Concha y Toro neighborhood shows the sales phenomenon that the text that will be plebiscitated on September 4 in Chile has become. The new Constitution project (LOM, 2022), which can be downloaded for free on the internet, is the best-selling non-fiction book in the country, according to ranking who prepares the weekly newspaper The Mercury.

The writer and journalist Juan Cristóbal Peña, specialized in subversive movements and the dictatorship, explains that the fever around the proposal drafted by 154 constituents for a year is “an editorial phenomenon that had never occurred in Chile.” “Editions of all kinds circulate: official and unofficial. A month before the Convention delivered the final proposal, the draft was already massively traded on the informal market”, he points out.

Copies of the original -supposedly- are offered among sneakers, technological devices and children’s games on the pedestrian sidewalks in the center of the capital. Also in kiosks and makeshift stalls in some parks. Jorge Morales, 63, sells the text for four dollars. The cover says “draft 3.0″, but a ribbon that runs through it reads: “Updated to July 4” -date on which the final text was delivered to citizens-. He defends that it is the official version and that they sell well. “I already read it. I’m going to vote down,” he adds.

For Peña, what is behind it is “the expectation that the constituent process has awakened in Chile. First, the interest in being informed, in having elements of judgment to pronounce one way or another, but also the printed copy of the proposal represents a kind of collectible fetish. A fetish for history”. A similar portent was experienced in November 2019, when the political parties called a plebiscite to define whether or not to bury the current Constitution, inherited from the Pinochet dictatorship. At that time, this was the most widely read non-fiction book in the South American country.

When LOM decided to edit the text, on the same July 4 that it was made available to the public, it ordered 1,000 copies to be printed. “That day we had no higher expectations. We believed that it was very important that it be published at an economic value, that there be no price barrier. The great surprise was that in a few hours they were sold out”, narrates Paulo Slachevsky, director and founder of the LOM publishing house. They printed another thousand and the same thing happened. And other. And the same. They began to print 7,000 copies. This week they will reach 80,000 sold.

“What is happening with sales is very encouraging. We did it as a political action to the Approval option. There was a fierce campaign more than a year ago to discredit the work of the convention, of the process, which we consider to be exemplary, with all its complications and conflicts. The campaign has been handled a lot with false information and it is important that people can go to the text itself, ”says Slachevsky in his office located on the second floor of the bookstore. He adds that bookstores from north to south have commissioned him to market the document in regions.

The ten clients who took the proposal consulted for this article were going to vote I approve. The reasons for getting the physical book are varied. Albertina Jordán, 68-year-old pensioner, why get better information? She does not like that her friends, financially dependent on her husbands, vote what they tell them. Angela Peralta, 33, wants to learn it because she is a lawyer. Eduardo Melero, public administrator, 49, is going to read the current one and the proposal to compare them, although he doubts that the vote will change. And Mirali Arevalo, a 54-year-old housewife, wants to have arguments to debate with her sister, that she is going for rejection.

“The campaigns to promote the reading of the text on which it is going to settle have been promoted by those who are in favor of approving it. Those who are against, rather, privilege their partial knowledge or hide part of the text. They have also criticized the waste of resources or the attack against the ecology by the Government for massively printing the text on paper,” says Peña. A couple of weeks ago, the General Secretariat of the Presidency ordered 900,000 copies of the constitutional proposal to distribute them under the banner of the “Vote Informed” campaign. Despite initial criticism from some right-wing parliamentarians, this Wednesday the Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party asked the government for half of these copies to deliver them during the Rejection campaign.

