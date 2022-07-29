Copies of the proposed text for the new Chilean Constitution have become a “Best Seller”. It is the best-selling book in Chilean bookstores.The text will go to a plebiscite on September 4.

(Also read: Chispita and Charquito: the couple of clowns who were cruelly murdered)

The text was written by 154 constituents and is now called a publishing phenomenon and the best-selling nonfiction book. Before the official version, the text was already circulating informally among the population.

A chronicle of El País, from Spain, reports that the copies -supposedly- are offered between slippers, technological gadgets and games for children on pedestrian sidewalks in the center of the capital. Also in kiosks and makeshift stalls in some parks. Jorge Morales, 63, sells the text for four dollars.

The cover says “draft 3.0″, but a ribbon that runs through it reads: “Updated to July 4” -date on which the final text was delivered to citizens-. He defends that it is the official version and that they sell well. “I already read it. I’m going to vote down,” she adds.

Protests in Chile against the new constitution. See also Russian gas, France: "Prepare for a total cut" Photo: Martin BERNETTI / AFP

The LOM Bookstore ordered 1,000 copies to be printed. “That day we had no higher expectations. We believed that it was very important that it be published, and at an economic value, that there be no price barrier. The great surprise was that in a few hours they had sold out,” he told El País. Paulo Slachevsky, director and founder of the LOM publishing house. They printed another thousand and the same thing happened. And other. And the same. They began to print 7,000 copies. This week they will reach 80,000 sold.

“What is happening with sales is very encouraging. We did it as a political action to the Approval option. There was a fierce campaign more than a year ago to discredit the work of the convention, of the process, which we consider to be exemplary, with all its complications and conflicts. The campaign has been handled a lot with false information and it is important that people can go to the text itself, ”Slachevsky told the Spanish newspaper in his office located on the second floor of the bookstore. He adds that bookstores from north to south have commissioned him to market the document in regions.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from El País

More news

Chile offers to host peace talks between Colombia and ELN

Argentina will have a new Minister of Economy, the third in a month