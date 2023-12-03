SShe is a princess, he is her bodyguard. Bridget von Ascheberg, Princess of Eldorra, is not allowed to be with the man she loves – especially not when her brother abdicates the throne and she is supposed to become queen. “Their forbidden feelings could drive them both to ruin – and destroy their kingdom,” says the dark foreboding on the cover of “Twisted Games.” But don’t worry: there is a happy ending.

With books like this, the American author Ana Huang meets the tastes of young readers in Germany. This is shown by an evaluation of book purchases via the so-called culture pass, which is available to the FAS. The culture pass is an initiative of the federal government and is aimed at everyone who has turned 18 this year or is about to turn 18. They receive a budget of 200 euros, which they can use to pay for books, cinema tickets or museum visits. Ana Huang takes three of the top places in the evaluation with her “Twisted” series.

Almost half of sales go to books

“It is interesting that the books that are in particularly high demand tend to be those in which strong, combative female characters and female heroines are the focus,” says Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth (Greens), who is responsible for the culture pass together with Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and the Bundestag initiated in the spring.



















In total, there were more than 400,000 reservations for books through the culture pass; almost half of the more than 13 million euros in sales with the culture pass came from books. This success is thanks to Tiktok, of all things, the platform that is otherwise so often blamed for the fact that young people no longer read and only depend on their cell phones.





Users use the hashtag “Booktok” to review new books, often titles in the New Adult genre, which deal with themes such as love and self-discovery, with the protagonists being slightly older than in classic young adult literature. The “Twisted” series by Ana Huang also belongs to this genre, the books are a big Booktok hit. “We are pleased that the culture pass as well as the book market can benefit from this trend,” continues Roth.

The cinema comes in second place after books with around 190,000 reservations, while the “Concerts and Stage” category is in third place with around 70,000 purchases. Other expenses went to museums and parks, musical instruments, sheet music and recordings. So far, almost a quarter of a million young people have activated their budget for the culture pass, and more than 8,000 providers are taking part in the campaign. All those born in 2005 can still register and redeem the credit until December 31st.