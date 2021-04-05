F.The second division soccer club FC St. Pauli celebrated its tenth win of the season and continued its advance to eighth place in the table. The best second half of the league won the north duel against Eintracht Braunschweig on Monday evening, deservedly 2-0 (2-0). Omar Marmoush (7th minute) and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (14th) had already set the course for victory after a quarter of an hour.

The Hanseatic League is now eighth in the table with 38 points and with 12 points ahead of the relegation place and seven remaining games, they are almost certain to stay in the league.

“We just talked about the fact that we could have downplayed the thing more clearly,” said Kyereh after the win, which was clearly too low. “But we won 2-0, we can live with that,” added the eight-time goal scorer. The Lower Saxony were not at all satisfied. “We lost the game in the early stages because we were too harmless, too cautious,” said Eintracht striker Nick Proschwitz self-critically.

For Braunschweig, which had to replace two professionals and head coach Daniel Meyer because of positive corona tests and three other regular employees, the air at the bottom of the table is gradually getting thinner. After five games without a defeat, the team remains in 16th place with 26 points, which entitles them to participate in the relegation games.