There are many of us, who are forbidden to eat potatoes for different reasons. But the taste of potato is so good that not eating it is less than punishing yourself. But what to do, also have to take care of health and maintain in the figure. So something that is definitely needed, which gives the taste of potato and also helps in reducing obesity …

Potato is a better option of colocasia esculenta

– Actually Colocasia Esculenta is the scientific name of Arabic, a very tasty and rich vegetable. The boiled arbi tastes almost like potatoes. But it does not work to increase the amount of fat in our body like potato.

– Therefore, people who are unable to consume potato due to any other disease like sugar etc. due to their obesity, they can fulfill this deficiency by using boiled Arabic in their food.

Eat Arabic instead of potato and increase fitness

Arabic is a treasure of qualities

-Arabi is a full of quality vegetable. Not only fruits but also its leaves and roots are used as food. Properties such as fiber, vitamins, potassium, copper, and manganese are abundant in Arabic. All these help to keep our body healthy and control fat.

Sugar patients can also consume it

-Arabi is also beneficial for sugar or diabetes patients. While these people are advised not to eat potatoes or eat them in very limited quantities. Because Arabic benefits sugar patients in not one but two ways.

– Helps maintain blood sugar levels in patients with Arab sugar. This prevents the amount of glucose from increasing too much. Also, it helps in maintaining insulin levels balanced.

– The fiber, potassium, magnesium, and copper present in Arabic work to control blood flow. Also prevent any kind of fat from accumulating in the arteries. This causes the patients of sugar to not get tired very quickly. They feel more active themselves.

