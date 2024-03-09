DThe German biathletes achieved their best placement of the season in the last relay race of the winter. After 4 x 6 kilometers and a total of seven reloads, Janina Hettich-Walz, Selina Grotian, Vanessa Voigt and Julia Kink took second place on Saturday in the US Soldier Hollow, 17.2 seconds behind the winners from Norway. The Swedish quartet came in third place.

Previously, the best placements for the German Ski Association this season were two third places at the World Cups in Östersund and Ruhpolding and a third place at the World Championships in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

Hettich-Walz started with a flawless performance in the prone position, but then had to reload three times in the second shooting session. “My legs were shaking and I almost saw myself in the penalty loop. I’m glad I was able to avert them,” said the individual World Cup runner-up on ARD.

After Hettich-Walz, Grotian took over, who was the best German in the sprint the day before in 13th place. She led Germany to second place despite three more spare rounds before Voigt started and even took the lead after the first shooting. Then the Norwegians got serious again and left no doubt about their victory.

Women's coach Kristian Mehringer had to make a change to the squad shortly before the start after Sophia Schneider left “a little injured”. She was represented by the 20-year-old double junior world champion Kink, who was allowed to finish as the last runner and secured second place with a spare shot.