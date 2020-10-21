The country’s leading telecom companies Jio, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) offer a variety of different recharge options to their customers. But most users are looking for data and calling plans at a lower price. Today we are telling you about the best prepaid plans of these three companies, priced below 200 rupees. In this, users will get features such as data up to 42 GB and unlimited calling.Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan offers 24-day validity. It gets 1 GB data daily. In this way, users can use a total of 24 GB of data. 300 calls have been given for unlimited calling from Jio to Jio network and for calling on other networks. Apart from this, users get subscription of 100 SMS and Jio apps daily.

Jio’s ₹ 199 plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 plan offers 1.5GB data daily with 28 days validity. Users can use a maximum of 42 GB of data. The plan offers unlimited calling from Jio on Jio network and 1000 non-Jio minutes for calling on other networks. Apart from this, users have been subscribed to 100 SMS and Jio apps daily.

Airtel’s ₹ 149 plan

Airtel has been given 28 days validity in this plan. However, only 2 GB of data has been given in it, which you can use anytime. The plan offers unlimited calling and a total of 300 SMSes on all networks. Apart from this, Airtel Xstream, Wink Music and Free Helotunes get free subscription.

Airtel’s ₹ 179 plan

The validity of Airtel’s Rs 179 plan is also 28 days only. Like the Rs 149 plan, in this too, customers get a total of 2 GB data, unlimited calling on all networks and 300 SMS. However, the special thing is that apart from Airtel Xstream, Wink Music and Free Helotunes subscription, Bharti AXA Life Insurance has also been provided in the plan.

Airtel’s ₹ 199 plan

In this plan of Airtel, 1 GB is available daily with 24 days validity. Apart from this, unlimited calling and 100 SMS are given on all networks. Subscriptions of Airtel Xstream, Wink Music and Free Helotunes are available free in the plan.

Vi’s ₹ 149 plan

Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs 149 offers a total of 3 GB data with a validity of 28 days. It offers unlimited calling and 300 SMS on all networks. Apart from this, Vi Movies & TV subscriptions are available for free.

Vi’s ₹ 199 plan

Vodafone-Idea plan of 199 rupees gets 1 GB data daily with 24 days validity. It offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily on all networks. Apart from this, Vi Movies & TV subscriptions are available for free.