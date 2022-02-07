In one of the most popular television series of years past, How I met Your mother, one of the main characters had a way of defining noteworthy events with one word: “Legendary”. Now, let’s go back to reality to look back and look behind us for a moment.

In our act, if possible, we also try to put aside any preferences, sympathies, for drivers and teams. Let’s focus on what happened over the weekend of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. The final result saw Lewis Hamilton triumph over Max Verstappen.

So far, nothing strange, after all they were the two main contenders for the 2021 Drivers world title. Formula 1 was how Lewis Hamilton managed to take the penultimate win of his season.

The third and final race that hosted a Sprint Qualifying, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, gave the first twist on Friday, with the commissioners disqualifying Lewis Hamilton at the end of qualifying after finding an irregularity on the rear wing of W12 number 44. A real nightmare for Lewis, who on Saturday found himself having to start from the last position of the grid in the Sprint Qualifying, with just 100 kilometers to improve his situation.

At that point, Mercedes went all out, fitting a fresh engine to Lewis’s car. The rest, one might say, is history. Hamilton climbs from last to fourth in just 100 kilometers. On Sunday, therefore, he started from the second row. At that point there was no more for anyone. His pace, frenzied and unmatched for anyone, brought him behind Verstappen after just 20 laps. Mercedes decided to match Red Bull’s race tactics to cover the moves of the rival team and this was certainly not a good move for Lewis.

At that precise moment, the 7-time world champion found himself forced to set up the decisive overtaking on the track. On lap 48 Hamilton attacked Verstappen, but the Dutchman defended hard, even beyond the rules, taking out the rival to keep the first position. 10 laps later, the masterpiece maneuver that sublimated a supremacy – at Interlagos – truly at the limit of embarrassing. For opponents.

The Hamilton-Mercedes W12-Hard tires pairing was too much for Verstappen and Red Bull. The overtaking was prepared in Turn 1, to then close the overtaking on the outside. A film library maneuver that has become one of the great masterpieces of modern Formula 1 by right. For large stretches of the last 7 years, Hamilton has been able to sip his talent, as well as the amazing performance of his Mercedes, relying on an enormous performance margin over his direct rivals. In Brazil he finished the race exhausted, aware that at that moment he had reopened the games for the title with an author competition.

It must have been the helmet with the same colors as the one used by his idol Ayrton Senna. It must have been the “Torcida” of the main straight, perhaps a brand new engine ready to unleash all the thermal cavalry plus the hybrid one, or perhaps even for a weekend in which we could understand why Hamilton deserves the 7 titles won. And, mind you, it’s not about parochialism, nor about preferences, nor about typhus. It is a question of having witnessed one of the greatest performances of a man behind the wheel of a racing car. A weekend that only a select few could have put together. Those who have talent do it, those who persevere, those who cultivate it, those who believe in themselves, in his car, in their team.

A performance to be delivered to posterity, with all due respect to those who – in the recent past – have found a thousand and one excuses to praise how much the grand prix, now in the distant past, were decidedly more exciting. A part of Formula 1 history was made in Sao Paulo. Lewis Hamilton is the signature signature. Max Verstappen was the one who, thanks to his talent, made the Briton’s feat even greater. Chapeau.