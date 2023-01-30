Despite the final standings of the world championship 2022 rewarded Max Verstappen and Red Bull, both winners with a wide margin of advantage over their rivals, last season nonetheless reserved spectacular races and moments, even without a last-gasp fight for the title. As a result, the championship has given spectators several memorable moments, including overtaking and thrilling successes. In this regard, it is almost difficult to indicate that race capable of prevailing over all the others, both from a technical and sporting point of view. For this reason, the evaluation is strictly personal, and for a former driver like Karun Chandhok there is a specific answer: the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

For the Indian columnist, who spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports F1, the penultimate round of the world championship was the one that struck him the most. Not only for the first career victory of George Russellbut also for how the Englishman managed to obtain it, in a weekend also characterized by one-two from Mercedes and, previously, from the unexpected pole position of Kevin Magnussen: “I like to see new drivers win in F1 – explained the 38-year-old – and that weekend we saw George Russell win twice (in the Sprint Race and in the Sunday GP). He was great, and I think in the last stint of the race he and Lewis really worked hard, on used tires and with the same car. The intensity was that of qualifying, lap after lap, and George didn’t give in to the pressure. She was a superb guide“.