The console hasn’t been out long but that hasn’t stopped us from trying to gather all the best PS5 deals across games, accessories and more.

It’s no good having a cutting-edge console until you have some games to play on it, too. And even in its early days, the PS5 certainly has a wide range of games available – whether via download or disc – including renowned exclusives, indie darlings and major blockbusters. We’ll be updating this page regularly to keep you instantly in the know on where to find the best PS5 deals

Of course, we won’t be wasting your time with the promise of PS5 bundle deals as the console itself is hard enough to get a hold of right now. So, for news about the next drop, just have a peek at our PS5 stock page.

And while we don’t expect there to be many Prime Day PS5 deals this year, you might find a game, accessory or PS Plus membership discount that’s worth snatching up!

PS5 consoles and bundles Of course, this early into the console’s life we ​​aren’t going to be seeing many – if any – PS5 bundle deals. It’s hard enough keeping up with the minimal levels of PS5 stock that appear and sell out within minutes at every drop. PS5 bundles do exist, though. Some are far better value for money than others, so we’ll try to avoid any that include ugly t-shirts, unnecessary off-brand accessories or other random tat – unless you’re so desperate for a console. Sony has just dropped an official Ratchet and Clank PS5 bundle, so that’ll be one to follow throughout the year and into Black Friday. For now, though, your best option is to check in on our PS5 stock page for regular updates and chuck Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter for the latest PS5 console alerts.

PS5 game deals After a rather sparse period of PS5 game deals, we had a nice change of pace with the Days of Play sale and eBay’s latest 20 percent off voucher. These dramatically cut the price of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Demon’s Souls and many others. This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale brought plenty of deals with it too. Outriders, Hitman 3, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla all featured, and we’re expecting them to pop up again in future sales. For now, here are the best deals of July UK US

PS5 controller deals Finding significant PS5 controller deals right now isn’t easy, to say the least. The DualSense is one of the most popular elements of the new console, with haptic feedback, dynamic triggers and a pleasantly ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to hold as you swing through New York or battle through Boletaria. Nonetheless, not all the prices are the same, and these are the best ones we’ve found going cheap for this month. UK US

PS Plus and PS Now deals If you want to get the most out of your PlayStation, you’ll need PS Plus for all those monthly games and multiplayer sessions or PS Now to stream games directly to your console. Both services regularly get discounts of 25 percent during big sales events, though you can sometimes save a few extra pennies depending on where you buy. UK US