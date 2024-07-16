As you may know, Amazon Prime Day has begun, so thousands of promotions are already underway, and that includes discounts on video games and consoles. In this way, Here we share with you some of the best promotions in this form of entertainment that you simply cannot miss..

Nintendo Switch Lite – Grey – Available for $3,099 pesos

The Switch Lite has proven to be a console that should always be on hand for gamers, especially those who are constantly on the go. Its portability is something you shouldn’t ignore.

Xbox Series S – Available at $6,274 pesos.

Thanks to its size and price, this is a great console for anyone just getting into the entertainment world. All you need is an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to get a platform with hundreds of games at your disposal.

PlayStation 5 (Slim Model) – Pack with 2 Games – Available for $9,999 pesos.

Not only do you have one of the most popular consoles of the moment at your disposal, but you’ll also be able to enjoy Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, two of the best exclusives available on this piece of hardware.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Available at $399 pesos.

This is one of the best games of the previous generation, and if you were one of the few who has not had the opportunity to enjoy this open world game, now is the perfect time to add this title to your collection.

Fire Emblem Engage – Available at $999 pesos.

This is a Nintendo Switch classic. This is a must-play for all fans of the series, and it’s also a great entry point for those who have always been interested in the series.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – Available at $679 pesos.

Here you’ll have access to multiple Ninja Turtles games. The collection is a great way to enjoy the legacy of this series in video games. From beat’em ups, through fighting games, to a couple of unique experiences.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Available at $947 pesos.

What can we say about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? It’s the most successful title on the Nintendo Switch, and you probably already own it, but if not, then it’s time to join the millions of people who already have this instalment in their hands.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Available at $999 pesos.

One of the greatest adventures in the Star Wars universe comes at a price you can’t miss. Join Cal Kestis as he travels across the galaxy trying to fight the Empire and the resurrection of an ancient evil.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Available at $949 pesos.

This is one of Mario’s best adventures, and the best thing is that you can enjoy this title in the company of friends and family in a fun cooperative mode that will make you feel like a child once again.

Sea of ​​Stars – Available at $619 pesos.

One of the best RPGs of recent years, and a great tribute to what made Crono Trigger special, there is no better way to discover what Sea of ​​Star is all about. If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy this fantastic game, this offer for free will convince you.

Author’s Note:

These are just some of the deals available. For almost a week, you can enjoy endless discounts on many of the latest generation of games. It’s something you simply can’t afford to miss out on.

Via: Amazon