Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is expanding its 4G service in India and in addition users are getting 3G connectivity across the country. The company is offering plans with unlimited voice calling and data at a low price. According to data shared by TRAI, BSNL has reduced more than 17 lakh users in the month of June. In such a situation, if you are a BSNL user and are planning to switch to another telecom operator, then one must definitely consider the company’s plans. Cheap plans can be the reason for staying with your BSNL.Data and tariff plans are being offered by BSNL at a much lower price. First of all, starting with the plan, the Rs 98 plan has been named ‘Data Tsunami 98’. This voucher comes with a validity of 22 days and users get 2 GB of high-speed daily data for the entire 22 days. Also, as the OTT benefits, the Uthers get a subscription to EROS NOW.

151 plan

For the users who are doing work-from-home, this plan is quite good. Priced at Rs 151, this plan comes with 30 days validity. During this, users get 40 GB high-speed data.



197 Plan

The company gets 54 days validity in this plan and during this time, 2 GB data users get daily. Apart from other benefits in this plan, BSNL caller tune is also available and users can change as many songs as they want.

Rs 251 plan

The company’s 251 rupees plan offers 30 days validity and 70 GB data is given during this time. However, no other benefit users get in this plan.

Rs 998 plan

If you recharge with a plan of 998 rupees then you will get 480 GB highspeed data. The validity of this plan is 240 days and during this time, 2 GB data is available daily. Apart from unlimited calling on all networks, 100 SMS per day and Personalized Caller Tune for the first two months are also available free in the plan. Apart from this, Lokdhun content is also available for free.

Rs 1098 plan

In this plan of BSNL, users get unlimited data. This means that no FUP limit is also given on the data. The validity of this plan is 84 days and along with free personalized caller tune, 100 free SMS are also available daily. Unlimited calling is also available to users on all networks.