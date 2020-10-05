Due to work from home, users are choosing the plans that offer more data nowadays. This is the reason that companies are offering many options of plans with best data benefit. Meanwhile, the demand for those plans has also increased, in which only data is being offered. Recently, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has also launched a data add-on pack. It gets 100GB of data. So let’s know about some similar plans of Airtel, Vi, Reliance Jio and BSNL.This plan of Vodafone comes with 56 days validity. 100GB data is available in the plan. The plan is best for those users who have to do work from home nowadays. However, in this plan some users may miss unlimited calling and other benefits.

Jio plan for 499 rupees

This plan of Jio comes in the special ‘Cricket Pack’ category. Users who subscribe to this pack get 1.5 GB of data every day. Accordingly, the total data available in this plan with a validity of 56 days becomes 84 GB. Disney + Hotstar VIP is also subscribed for one year with free subscription to Plan Jio apps.



Airtel Rs 401 plan

In this plan of Airtel, 30 GB data is available with a validity of 28 days. The data benefit available in the plan comes without any daily FUP limit. The plan also offers free subscription to Disney + Hotstar VIP for one year. Calling and free SMS benefits are not available in the plan.

BSNL Rs 251 plan

The company is offering this plan in most of its circles. The plan offers 70 GB data with a validity of 30 days. No calling or OTT benefits are being offered in the plan.