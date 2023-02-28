Lionel Messi wins the Fifa Best Player Award for the seventh time in Paris and is crowned the best player in the world for 2022, beating the other two finalists Kylian Mbappè and Karim Benzema. The Argentine star of Paris Saint Germain who led the Seleccion to victory in the World Cup in Qatar returns to the podium after the last two editions of the award had been won by Robert Lewandowski. “It’s a pleasure to be here and to have won. I thank my team-mates and the Argentina coach. This is recognition from the group. For me, it was fantastic to realize the dream I’ve been looking for so persistently,” Messi said at the moment of the award.