Telecom companies are offering many great plans to users. At the same time, due to work from home, most users are looking for plans that are offering the most data with the best benefits at a low price. That is why here we are telling you about some such plans of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea (Vi), in which free calling is also being offered with up to 4 GB of data. The special thing is that these plans cost 300 rupees less.Vodafone-Idea means that Vi is offering a great plan of Rs 299 to its users. This plan offers 2 GB of data every day. However, nowadays this plan is being made available under double data offer. Now users who recharge this plan are getting 4 GB data daily. This plan comes with unlimited free calling benefit. In this plan with a validity of 28 days, 100 free SMS are available daily.

Airtel Rs 298 plan

In this plan of Airtel you will get 2 GB data daily. In this plan, which comes with a validity of 28 days, unlimited calling is being offered for any network across the country. Airtel Extreme Premium and Wink Music also get free subscription in this plan offering 100 free SMS every day. Subscribers of the plan will get a cashback of Rs 150 on the purchase of FASTag.

Reliance Jio plan for Rs 249

This plan of Jio comes with a validity of 28 days. 2GB data is being offered daily in the plan. In this plan, unlimited free calling is available for Jio networks. At the same time, 1000 FUP minutes are available in this plan for other networks. In this plan that comes with Daily 100 free SMS, free subscription of Jio apps is also available.