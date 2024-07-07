Mexico, Honduras and the United States reached decisive stages of the tournament throughout its history, since in Ecuador 1993 It was the first time that teams from outside CONMEBOL were invited to participate in the tournament.
There were Mexico and the United States as guests, and “El Tri” reached the final.
Then Mexico again achieved the runner-up position in the Copa América Colombia 2001where the team led by Javier Aguirre would once again bring home the Silver medal from the continental competition. In addition to these runner-up finishes, Mexico would manage to reach third place in the tournament on three occasions: Bolivia 1997, Paraguay 1999 and Venezuela 2007.
Honduras also made history. Invited to participate in the tournament for the first time in Colombia 2001, the “H” reached third place and Beloved Guevara He was chosen as the best player of the competition.
For its part, the United States reached the CONMEBOL Copa América semifinals on two occasions: the first was in its second participation in the tournament, in Uruguay 1995, and the second was in 2016 and his big attacking card was Clint Dempsey. On both occasions, he finished in fourth place.
Now it is added Canadawho advanced to the next round with Argentina, and who surprised by eliminating Venezuela in the quarter-finals. Now, in the semi-finals, they will face the world champion again. How will they fare?
#performances #CONCACAF #teams #Copa #America #Canada #joins
