with videoThe best padellers in the Netherlands get the opportunity to compete with the world’s best at the World Padel Tour Amsterdam. In the AFAS Live it is palpable how much the sport continues to grow in the Netherlands, but that the best players still need some time to compete at the highest level.
Marijn Abbenhuijs
Latest update:
22:09
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#padellers #Netherlands #Amsterdam #world #top #Believing #closer