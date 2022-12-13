By now you should know that GamStop self-exclusion programme was designed to help gamblers in the United Kingdom battle their addictions. But not everyone who looks for non GamStop casinos UK are seeking to satisfy their gambling desires. Aside from bypassing GamStop, there are lots of benefits casino sites not on GamStop offer to gamblers.

However, not all non GamStop casinos UK are regulated or licensed, so you should be careful on the internet. In this article, we have curated a list of a few casinos that accepts United Kingdom players but are not on the GamStop program. Plus, they are licensed and regulated by another gaming authority. Here are some of them.

Cherry Jackpot

Although Cherry Jackpot is one of the newly launched betting sites, it still managed to rise above some of its competitors to become a popular gambling site. It offers a wide range of sports and casino games like slots, poker, blackjack and many more. To top it off, Cherry Jackpot has an incredible mobile that makes it easy for gamblers in the United Kingdom to bet on the go.

The platform focused heavily on security and privacy, as it cares about the safety of its users. Cherry Jackpot is a UK-based company with a UK Gambling Commission license that does not violate any of the EU or US regulations. Aside from that the platform also has some impressive deposit bonuses that can help you increase your chances of winning.

Slotastic

Slotastic is one of the best platforms to start your online gambling journey. It has a user-friendly website, and ease of access to a variety of games like poker, slots and sports. It also has features like chat rooms, tournaments, and leaderboards to make it more competitive for its users.

Just like Cherry Jackpot, you can play Slotastic games through its mobile or desktop apps, which are reliable. This platform is one of the best places to start your online casino journey if you’re new to everything in the gambling industry.

Slot-Stars

Slotstars is another popular online casino on this list that offers a variety of casino games including slots, blackjack, video poker, roulette and many more. The graphics and gameplay of these games are top-notch, you can’t wrong about them.

Despite not being included in the GamStop programme, the online casino site is being regulated by a gaming authority. So you can play your slot titles with ease, and it has a variety of them from superheroes and space, to music and classics like Cleopatra. You can even find Batman vs. Superman as a casino game on this site.

Sun Palace Casino

Sun Palace Casino is another reputable website to look for a variety of casino games and good odds for sporting events. The platform’s website is easy to navigate, and you won’t be having any trouble finding the games or clashing with the security. It has a great selection of games including table games, progressive jackpots, scratchcards, and slots. It also has several live dealer gamers in different languages.

You’ll also receive bonuses and promotion offers that can be redeemed. They vary from a Welcome bonus to loyalty programs. But you should know that each bonus offered has certain strings of requirements that need to be met before players can use them.

All-Star Slots

All-Star Slots has a library filled with a different selection of high-quality games. You should have no problem looking for the perfect game that suits your taste. This platform operates a bonus feature named “All-Star Rewards”, which gives you “points” when you make a deposit into your account. This point can be accumulated and redeemed for bonuses or cash. This is the perfect online casino for you if you’re the type that loves bonuses and promotions.

Conclusion

There are tons of online casinos not on GamStop available on the internet, but you shouldn’t needlessly jump into one without making proper research on its safety, security, license and regulating body. Don’t be the guy that runs from GamStop only to lose your financial details to a third-party scammer. Make proper research about an online casino before playing its games.