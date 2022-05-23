Dr. Alexandra Razarinova, a member of the Russian Federation of Nutritionists and Food Industry Specialists, declared that oil with a high smoke point is the best oil for frying food, according to

In an interview with Radio “Sputnik”, the expert points out that the choice of oil for frying food does not depend only on the taste of the food, but also on its chemical composition.

She adds, to some types of oils, certain properties, for example, when heated, free radicals are formed, which poses a real danger to health.

“These free radicals support inflammatory processes in the body, and lead to degenerative changes and genetic disorders in the body. In addition, they have carcinogenic properties, which poses a serious threat to health,” she says.

She points out that the food material that is saturated with this type of oil becomes harmful to the body.

She says, “When we use in the process of frying food oil that does not withstand high temperatures, we are instead of a useful food substance, we get a harmful food substance that is saturated with free radicals.”

According to her, the oil becomes poisonous when smoke is emitted in the pan. Therefore, you should choose the type of oil that does not emit smoke except at high temperatures. And that oil with a high content of saturated fatty acids is usually heat-resistant.

She says, “For frying food, you should choose the oil that has a high burning point, and contains the least amount of polyunsaturated fatty acids, not more than 15 percent, and the highest amount of saturated fatty acids.”

She adds, unrefined vegetable oils generally do not meet these criteria. Therefore, it is better to use refined oils, or tallow, for frying food, as they are more resistant to heating.