El Buen Fin is just a few days away. However, the discount period on Amazon has already begun. In this way, below we present a list of offers related to video games that you cannot miss. Here you will find games, consoles, accessories and more at a single price.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – $757 pesos with discount

Enjoy the definitive version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. This version not only has improved visuals, but also includes Intermission, a story focused entirely on Yuffie.

PS5 Console Bundle – EA SPORTS FC 24 – Available at $9,790 pesos with a discount

If you don’t have a PlayStation 5 yet, this is the perfect time to buy this console. Not only has the price reached its lowest point since its launch, but it already includes EA Sport FC 24something you can’t miss.

DualSense Starlight Blue Standard PlayStation 5 Wireless Controller – Available at $999 pesos with a discount

To accompany your new PlayStation 5 console, this DualSense will allow you to enjoy any multiplayer game you have in the company of another person in one place.

Nintendo Switch+ console Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Includes game) – Neon Red/Blue – Available at $5,799 pesos with discount

Like the PS5, nowadays everyone should have a Nintendo Switch at home, and if you don’t have yours yet, now is the time to do it, since this package also includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxethe best-selling game on this console.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Available at $999 pesos with a discount

The latest installment in the beloved Ubisoft series has a discount that you can’t miss. This title returns to the classic formula of the franchise, so you will have to be very stealthy at all times.

Octopath Traveler II – Available at $629 pesos with a discount

One of the best games of the year, without a doubt. Enjoy this new JRPG with a unique visual style thanks to this special discount.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Available at $749 pesos with a discount

This is one of the most entertaining games of the year, and all Star Wars fans cannot miss the opportunity to experience Cal Kestis’ new adventure at a very good price.

Immortals of Aveum – Available at $509 pesos with a discount

Another of the best titles of the year, but which has not received the recognition it deserves, is Immortals of Aveum. With this discount, you can enjoy this delivery, and join a select group of players.

Madden NFL 24 – Available at $749 pesos with a discount

For all you American football fans, this is the only game you need this year. The most recent installment in the EA series allows us to enjoy the beloved sport with a series of technical improvements that make use of the new consoles.

Wireless control switch – Available at $610 pesos with discount.

This perfect control for all those who want to play Tears of the Kingdom, and it doesn’t have a Pro Controller. The design is very similar to the one found in the Joy-Con of the Special Edition console. Tears of the Kingdom.

Via: Amazon