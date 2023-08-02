For two weeks we repeat the best episodes of the past year and the makers themselves speak. You will hear new episodes from August 7.

Editor Arjen Ribbens tells the unlikely love story of two Siberian white cranes. In the swampland of Iran Omid, after being alone for 15 years, meets a female crane: Roya. She was specially bred to save their species from extinction. Does this encounter mean the conservation of the Siberian white crane?

