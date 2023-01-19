Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Professional League announced the names of the nominees for the monthly best awards, in the “ADNOC Professional League”, for the months of November and December, for the categories of best player, goalkeeper and coach.

The list of candidates for the best player award includes Osman Kamara (Sharjah), Igor Jesus (Shabab Al-Ahly), Bandar Al-Ahbabi (Al-Ain), Fabio Lima (Al-Wasl), and Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazeera).

And in the list of candidates for the best goalkeeper award, Hassan Hamza “Shabab Al-Ahly”, Ali Al-Hosani “Ajman” and Ali Khasif “Al-Jazeera”.

The Portuguese Leonardo Jardim “Shabab Al-Ahly” competes for the best coach award, the Romanian Cosmin Olario “Sharjah” and Goran “Ajman”.

Voting was opened to the public via the website and the application via smart phones, starting at two o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesdays, and voting continues for 24 hours, after which the names of the winners are announced through the official accounts of the Professional League, provided that the winners are awarded prizes in the 13th round matches of the ADNOC League. for professionals.