suzume no Tojimari It is a film that again promises the fantastic-folkloric separation of the protagonists and after a path of difficulties and growth, it is likely that we will once again see a transparent ending full of happiness.

The animation that can be appreciated thanks to the trailer looks as consistent as those of previous films. Besidesthe dramatic plot presents us once again with a reality that, crossed by different myths and blurred voices of a folkloric Japan, will renew much more than the perspectives of romance, they also aim to rediscover the way we perceive the world and its opportunities.

Makoto Shinkai has productions of feature films and short films. However, this time we will focus on his film productions so that you can see more of him in similar installments.

Shinkai and his legacy in anime

Makoto Shinkai’s movies

The director’s debut was in 2004 with The place we promised where it raises the story of three boys who study in high school in the midst of political chaos after World War II.

The boys will be separated before finishing studying, however, After a very unfortunate event, they will realize that in order to save their friend’s life and probably also the luck of the world, they will have to fulfill a teenage promise full of problems and magic.

In its animation we can appreciate a lot of melancholic light as in later deliveries. if we see this film as one of Makoto Shinkai’s first projects, you can definitely see where he was headed and his great success begins to take shape.

Source: CoMix Wave Films; TOHO animation

In 2007, Makoto Shinkai released 5cm per second a film that again raises the separation of the protagonists and its silences that, of course, say more than a thousand words and make at least us as viewers recognize the subtle Japanese romance.

Takaki Tono and Akari Shinohara are two elementary school students who forge an inextricable bond.. The film narrates three stages of the lives of the protagonists through different voices and perspectives. However, it keeps the feelings sharp.

In the midst of coming and going between the past and a present longing, the protagonist will slowly be able to let go of the longing for his first love and will be able to choose, in a very direct symbolic way, to move on with his life.

Source: CoMix Wave Films; TOHO animation

5cm per second it is a very special film because it shows a pure longing in a bittersweet panorama. It also raises the maturation of feelings and how to deal with them.

Makoto Shinkai’s most risky film: Journey to Agartha

In 2011, the trip to Agartha It is one of Makoto Shinkai’s most fantastic films, however, it seems that it is also one of the most risky. It also doesn’t have a happy ending in the classic way.

In this film, the protagonist will go on a very Orpheus-style journey, in search of her true love, in an attempt to recover a very unique deep connection. However, he will have to make a journey to a different place until he reaches the world of the dead.

With a sharp base of simple appearance, Makoto Shinkai promises a thrilling bond and an equally virtuous duel. trip to Agartha is an adventure full of fantasy, love and bravery, the characters will be able to flourish in unique ways, leading to a prosperous path that requires hard work.

Source: CoMix Wave Films; TOHO animation

In 2013, Makoto Shinkai with the garden of words achieved a broader plane of popularity. In this film he is closer to the brilliant style of his current style. In addition, it manages to distance the protagonists in space and time, since the stars of this film have a wide age difference.

Both serve as a great support for each other, and despite the love they profess, there comes a time when they must separate because they will have to work on their goals and seek peace.

However, the feelings are accentuated by perfect lines and They manage to produce a spectrum of delicate sensations and emotions.

Source: CoMix Wave Films; TOHO animation

Makoto Shinkai’s Breakthrough Hit: Your Name

However, no one will deny that the most splendid jewel is his film your name which, in 2016, swept box offices around the world.

It was a very powerful film, from the soundtrack and animation to the plot, everything is really captivating. in this filmthe protagonists, Mitsuha and Taki can change bodies, however the fall of a comet will interrupt more than their communication. In an attempt to amend the situation and save Mitsuha, Taki will have to travel —in various ways— to avoid the worst evils.

And although this carries a very high price, the traditional red thread of fate, belonging to Japanese folklore, it will unite the protagonists through dimensions. A fresh and bold encounter will bring them together again.

In 2019, Makoto Shinkai returned with The time with you where he also takes up folkloric issues, although this time specifically about the weather. Special reference is made to the rain dragons.

In The time with youHina, an orphan girl, tries to support her little brother so that they don’t separate her from him, however, she is still very young and nobody wants to employ her, when she meets Hodaka, a boy who has a similar situation, together they intend to achieve the money they need to survive, however, everything changes when they realize that Hina has a special power.

The girl can call the rain, however, this is not free. Eventually the sky will claim it, although that’s not all, a climatic imbalance will settle in Tokyo. Faced with a critical situation, Hodaka will have to make difficult decisions to return everything to normal.

Comix Wave Films; TOHO animation

We recommend: 5 anime movies to watch on February 14

After these films full of difficulties in which the protagonists manage to meet in different ways, in the middle of 2023, Suzume no Tojimari It will arrive in America, although it was released in 2022 in Japan.

Undoubtedly, the public expects a lot from Makoto Shinkai’s latest film, let’s see what kind of production he brings on this occasion. Because we must clarify that, despite the fact that his narratives usually have repetitive elements such as problems of distance or time, the director always knows how to refresh and make each of his deliveries very unique.

