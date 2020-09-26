See also, nowadays there is talk of keeping your digestion fine and increasing immunity. In the era of Coronavirus, now advertisements on TV also appear around ‘boosting immunity’. The reason is simple … If anything is most important in today’s time, it is your health. And immunity is necessary to save our health. This disease resistance depends on the condition of our stomach up to 70 percent … You must have heard this thing on TV hundreds of times a day. So, let’s get to know about those tasty herbal tees here, which can help you in maintaining digestion.

Chamomile-T

-Chamomile tea is very effective in keeping digestion right. This tea prevents harmful bacteria from growing in your intestines and helps to make good bacteria more healthy.

– You can use Chamomile-T even if there is a loose motion. This will give you relief from stomachache, as well as be effective in preventing loose motion. You can consume 2 cups of chamomile-tee a day.

Benefits of drinking chamomile-t

ginger tea

-Ginger tea is usually drunk in winter. Because in winter, ginger crop comes. But dried ginger is stored for use throughout the year. It is called Saunth.

-To avoid the effects of corona infection at this time, you can use dry gourd while making tea. It will work to keep your respiratory system correct, strengthen the lungs and protect you from throat problems.



Benefits of black tea

-Black-tea means all you need is hot water and tea bag to prepare tea without milk. If there is no tea bag, you can prepare black-tea by cooking tea leaves lightly in water.

Benefits of drinking herbal tea

– Drinking black tea helps in digestion. There are no problems like headaches and colds. You can also cook 1 clove and 1 black pepper in water while preparing black-tea. These are helpful in maintaining your immunity.



Mint tea

To prepare 1 cup of peppermint tea, take 4 to 5 leaves of mint and keep them on low heat to boil. When the water comes to a boil, you can filter it and mix it with a little sugar and take this tea.

Pudin tea is better for digestion in corona time

Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon should be used in very limited quantities. Therefore, when making cinnamon tea, you can grind a small piece of cinnamon and boil it in water. If you are using cinnamon powder then just two pinches of powder is enough.

With this, you prepare tea by mixing light tea leaves, 1 green cardamom and two or three basil leaves. You can use sugar or jaggery according to taste. Use this tea once a day in the morning, you will benefit.

