-Chamomile tea is very effective in keeping digestion right. This tea prevents harmful bacteria from growing in your intestines and helps to make good bacteria more healthy.
– You can use Chamomile-T even if there is a loose motion. This will give you relief from stomachache, as well as be effective in preventing loose motion. You can consume 2 cups of chamomile-tee a day.
ginger tea
-Ginger tea is usually drunk in winter. Because in winter, ginger crop comes. But dried ginger is stored for use throughout the year. It is called Saunth.
-To avoid the effects of corona infection at this time, you can use dry gourd while making tea. It will work to keep your respiratory system correct, strengthen the lungs and protect you from throat problems.
Benefits of black tea
-Black-tea means all you need is hot water and tea bag to prepare tea without milk. If there is no tea bag, you can prepare black-tea by cooking tea leaves lightly in water.
– Drinking black tea helps in digestion. There are no problems like headaches and colds. You can also cook 1 clove and 1 black pepper in water while preparing black-tea. These are helpful in maintaining your immunity.
Mint tea
To prepare 1 cup of peppermint tea, take 4 to 5 leaves of mint and keep them on low heat to boil. When the water comes to a boil, you can filter it and mix it with a little sugar and take this tea.
Cinnamon tea
Cinnamon should be used in very limited quantities. Therefore, when making cinnamon tea, you can grind a small piece of cinnamon and boil it in water. If you are using cinnamon powder then just two pinches of powder is enough.
With this, you prepare tea by mixing light tea leaves, 1 green cardamom and two or three basil leaves. You can use sugar or jaggery according to taste. Use this tea once a day in the morning, you will benefit.
Divya Anubhuti makes this drink prepared at home, definitely try once
Hararrgara flowers provide relief from these two types of difficult pain
You can get rid of the smell of the mouth, just have to take this drink
.
Leave a Reply