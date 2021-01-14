CES 2021 came to an end, in what was its first experiment in a world with coronavirus. After moving from Las Vegas to the fully digital format, companies had to adapt to tell their news via streaming And there were some interesting announcements, some curious ones and, of course, the usual bizarre proposals.

Among the more “eye candy” inventions that were presented, roll-up displays (which were the novelty of the 2019 fair) got smaller: cell phones.

In addition, the coronavirus attracted the attention of several gadgets, such as a smart chinstrap from Razer that is everything a gamer could dream of: voice amplification and even lighting by RGB.

Also featured an air taxi, one of the most futuristic proposals that, perhaps, we will get to see at a technology fair.

There were also advances in terms of home assistants, such as the new Samsung robots (and one that even serves us wine).

Without further ado, here is the best that the Consumer Electronics Shows 2021 edition.

The return of roll-up screens, phone version

LG Rollable – LG’s rollable phone technology. LG Photo

He LG Rollable was presented last Monday during the South Korean company’s conference.

But it was not the only one: TLC was another of the companies that joined this trend, which goes from the “folding” to the one that can be rolled up.

The problem is that they are expensive, they do not go below One thousand dollars. But, at least they got off the price that was handled at CES 2020, which was 2,000.

Ultraviolet light to “kill” the coronavirus in cars

Grenlite, the anti covid device for cars. GHSP Photo

GHSP introduced a new ultraviolet light treatment system to eliminate coronavirus pathogens in cars.

It is a technology that is used in emergency rooms and commercial vehicles (even last year we had an Argentine development).

The idea of ​​the company is to extend its use to personal cars.

Voice Amplified and RGB Masks

Razer, the brand of gaming peripherals, presented its version of the chinstrap to combat the spread of the coronavirus. How could it be otherwise, it has RGB lighting.

But in addition to the aesthetic detail, it has voice amplification, which allows us to be heard better.

It could be useful for those who speak in loud situations or before large audiences.

Frame TV: a TV that looks like a painting

Samsung presented its TV for those interested in design. It’s called The Frame and it’s not exactly new, but its size is: at just 24.9mm, it’s thinner than ever.

It comes in new sizes: 32 inches to 75, and these were precisely the ones presented at CES.

A shower speaker that fills with water

Ampere, the speaker that goes over the shower. Photo Ampere

Ampere introduced a speaker that goes in the shower flower and allows you to play music, podcasts or sounds through bluetooth.

The interesting thing is that it does not need to be charged with electric current, but rather with water. A technology that could sit a precedent in the industry.

Gardyn, for growing leafy greens and more

Gardyn is a home gardening device designed to grow vegetables from fresh green leaves indoors, with the help of artificial intelligence.

The seeds are stored in “yCubes” that look like capsules of Nespresso, and the vertical towers have the capacity to 30 varieties of plants, including bell peppers, cabbage and tomatoes.

On the official page it clarifies, yes, that they are exhausted: sold out.

An ice cream maker

In 2019 we had the machine that made beer. Now, 2021, ColdSnap brought us to Keurig, who prepares ice cream.

It is also used to make margaritas, frappe drinks and fruit smoothies.

The Nespresso of ice cream.

Robotina, from the Jetsons, became real

Samsung introduced three home robots to help with household chores.

Cleaning the house, tidying up and even serve us a glass of came (Which we found, too, bizarre).

“Hidden” or aesthetic refrigerators

Samsung and its “aesthetic” refrigerators at CES 2021. Photo Samsung

Samsung is also at the forefront when it comes to refrigerators: why are our refrigerators always cold hulks that clash with our kitchen?

Now the South Korean company presented a line that can have the color that we want and that is “hide” a little more in the middle of the other furniture.

LG InstaView Refrigerator

The fridge InstaView LG’s newest has a door that opens via voice command and a water dispenser that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect drinks: the coronavirus rules in 2021.

Aesthetically it is impressive and now they have also added a kind of ice maker with shapes that go beyond a cube.

Computers: an increasingly fierce battle

It was a very strong year for news in terms of PC and PC gaming.

AMD introduced its new processors for laptops and notebooks.

Nvidia, for its part, unveiled its new video card “for the people”: the Geforce 3060, which could become an interesting option for the (very expensive) Argentine market.

Intel, for its part, presented its new generation of processors in addition to its new logo. 2021 will be a year of pure competition, where hopefully users will benefit the most.

Otterbox, the control to play on cell phones

Otterbox, the system to play via streaming. Photo Otterbox

Otterbox presented a “clip” to hook our cell phone to a control and be able to play.

This is not less if you consider that Google has the Stadia system for streaming games and that Xbox also has its own with Xcloud, although they require good internet connections which in our country are quite remote.

An advance in the “portable” game, where for now the Nintendo Switch commands.

Linksys Wifi 6 Router – Wall Hole Puncher

Wifi 6 – The Linksys router that could improve home connections. Linksys Photo

The new Linksys router is intended to be a wall piercer to overcome wireless connection problems.

He AXE8400 It is triple band and uses Wi-Fi 6, the latest generation of Wi-Fi, for fast and efficient performance.

The air taxi became real

General Motors introduced its new Cadillac eVTOL, a fully autonomous air taxi. Powered by a 90kWh battery and four propellers, they said it is capable of speeds of up to 90 km / h.

In addition to being able to take off and land vertically, it also supports communications air-air and air-ground.