A unique opportunity to try all the new models in the Triumph range. The new Best British Tour will start from Acireale, the event organized by the British brand to give enthusiasts and possible new customers the opportunity to get on the brand's motorbikes. The roadshow with completely free participation will in fact offer the possibility of test rides with the 2024 Triumph Motorcycles range: from the Roadsters with triple engines, to the high-performance and technological Adventures up to the iconic and coveted Modern Classics of the Bonneville family.

The program

From early April to late June, the Best of British Tour 2024 unfolds in nine stages across Italy: 6 appointments at the main meeting and aggregation places for two-wheel lovers, between Apennine passes and passing locations, while 3 HAT ADVENTOURFEST dates in the towns of Bobbio, Pedavena and Sestriere are dedicated exclusively to motorcyclists in the segment adventure who will be able to try the different variations of the range Tiger (900 and 1200), the most complete and articulated on the market, including differentiated chassis with 19 and 21 inch fronts and 17 and 18 inch rears.

The Triumph tour

In addition, Triumph Motorcycles will also participate in EICMA RIDING FEST, the event scheduled for 27 and 28 April at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli to celebrate the 110th anniversary of EICMA together with the motorcycling community, offering test rides on the 2024 range both on the road and between the curbs of the international track, in this case riding the Street Triple 765 RS and Speed ​​Triple 1200 RS sports roadsters. After Acireale it will be the turn of Castel Gandolfo on 13-14 April, then in Bobbio on 20-21, on 27-28 a stop at the Eicma Riding Fest in Misano, on 4-5 at Passo della Raticosaa while from 9 to 12 May the Triumph will be at the Biker Fest in Lignano and then pass through Pedavvena on 18-19. At the Ghisallo pass the appointment is for 1-2 June while on 8-9 it will be Montezemolo's turn to conclude at the Hat Adventourfest in Sestriere on 29-30 June.