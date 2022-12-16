A bit of a city car, but also a bit of a crossover. In the landscape lacking in news in the small car segment, 2022 welcomed the new one on the market Toyota Aygo X. The Japanese car manufacturer has defined it as an urban crossover, but since it is a car born on the GA-B platform of the TNGA, the same one that supports the Yaris Cross, it is clear that in terms of comfort, handling and safety we are facing a car that recalls the world of city ​​car it has plenty. Its arrival in Italian dealerships occurred last spring.

The new Aygo X was offered on the Italian market in four trim levels. The entry version is the active, equipped with 17″ wheels, Toyota Touch 3 multimedia system with 7″ screen, rear view camera and Smartphone Integration, Start&Stop, manual climate control and the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 safety system package. Going up the range we find the set-up Trends, which adds 17″ alloy wheels, metallic paint with two-tone body finish, Toyota Touch 3 multimedia system with 8″ screen, automatic climate control, tinted rear windows and body-colored interior finishes. At the top of the offer is the version Lounges, which includes 18″ machined black alloy wheels, Full LED headlights, Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system with 9″ screen, cloud-based navigation and connected services, wireless charger for smartphones, Smart Entry with Push Start, parking sensors and seats with leather inserts. Lastly, space for the setting up limitedavailable only for the first months of marketing and only in Cardamom Green colour.

What this latest Aygo X trim level has in common with the Trend and Lounge trim levels is the availability of the version AIR, with electrically opening canvas roof. As for the engine offer, under the hood of all the available variants of its urban crossover Toyota has decided to confirm the award-winning engine 1KR-FE 3 cylinders 1 litrefurther improved to meet European regulations and to offer high levels of reliability and performance: in particular, the steering has been tuned for European roads, not just city ones, and the new S transmission has been chosen to match the engine -CVT.