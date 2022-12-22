After the hydrogen thermal frontier and the progress on the pre-combustion chamber, the review of the most interesting engineering events moves on to another technical area, different from the first two. The Best of Tech 2022 indeed includes the active suspension system that equips from Thoroughbred, developed by Ferrari in collaboration with Multimatic. The system on board the Cavallino creature is unique of its kind, as well as being a forerunner of the future evolution of automobile architecture.

Thoroughbred embodies the The world’s first production vehicle to feature fully active suspension with an integrated electric motor and double slide valve for damping. The system takes the name of TASV, True Active Spool Valve, is based around a 48 Volt, liquid-cooled, high-density three-phase electric motor. Through a ball screw gear, the rotational movement is converted into the translation of the rod, going to control the suspension stroke. The system also includes two slide valves, each dedicated to damping in the compression and rebound stages of the suspension. The compactness of the solution, based on the tSlotless technique for stator windings of the electric motor, reducing its radial dimensions to a minimum.

The Ferrari-Multimatic active suspensions enter the FormulaPassion Best of Tech 2022 review with full rights, both for innovation and for their relevance for the future of the industry. The automobile is increasingly evolving towards a distributed and decentralized architecture, in which there will be total and independent control of each wheel group in all its aspects: torque, speed, steering angle, brake and suspension stroke. With this in mind, the TASV system ensures a high degree of suspension control, especially in terms of frequencies and driving scenarios, decoupling the stiffness compromise between managing road surface roughness and stabilizing roll and pitch movements. In fact, the Purosangue does not have anti-roll bars, being able to electronically manage the rigidity and lowering of the roll center, also interacting with the Side Slip Control and the four-wheel steering.

The words that can best present the TASV suspensions are those of Michael Guttillavice president of Multimatic Engineering: “This technology makes it possible continuously check the car body to achieve vertical, roll and pitch dynamics at any speed. For example, the system can lower the vehicle’s center of gravity and control pitch and roll stiffness under acceleration, braking and cornering to maximize traction, as well as dynamically optimize an oversteer or understeer balance. It can also optimize the contact patch with the road on different surfaces, ensuring exceptional stability and ride quality”.