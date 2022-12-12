The review of the most interesting technical innovations that emerged in 2022 can only start from Fast Burning System. The pre-chamber engine developed by the Piedmontese company Italtecnica, with the contribution of the engineer Claudio Lombardicomes in a year that seems to certify the inevitable decline of the thermal as we know it, given the decision of the European Union to ban combustion engines from 2035. However, opening up to biological or synthetic fuels could still ensure a future for internal combustion engines within European borders, a future that will depend on the ability of internal combustion technology to adapt to increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

The Fast Burning System was born from an idea of ​​the engineer Claudio Lombardi in order to increase the efficiency of an internal combustion engine without suffering from misfiring problems, especially at low load and speed, which engines currently equipped with pre-chamber systems suffer from. In fact, at low loads, passive pre-chamber systems show delayed combustion, due to the presence of residual gases in the pre-chamber in a higher concentration than in the main chamber. A problem absent at higher loads, thanks to the washing of the pre-chamber which prevents gases from remaining trapped.

The solution depends mainly on the position of the spark plug in the prechamber, which in traditional solutions is located at the top. The Italtecnica patent, on the other hand, provides for its movement much lower down, at the height of the communication holes between the pre-chamber and main chamber. The modification started from a reasoning, subsequently confirmed by CFD calculations, according to which in this area the concentration of residual gases is much lower, an intuition that bench tests on the single cylinder have shown to be effective.

The Fast Burning System contemplates both types of pre-chamber, but Italtecnica has decided to develop the passive pre-chamber for a strategic issue. In a context in which the global automotive industry invests less and less in the internal combustion engine, an inexpensive modification such as the passive pre-chamber, which can be introduced without upsetting the cylinder head, has the potential to capture the interest of manufacturers, much more than activates it. The Fast Burning System in fact it was conceived to be implemented on pre-existing engines, without requiring the redesign of the entire cylinder head. It is a system developed to be put into production with minimal modifications, the result of the awareness of how manufacturers are oriented towards making large investments in electricity, area where the funding arrives and towards where the guidelines of the European Union are directed.

The Fast Burning System thus deservedly enters the FormulaPassion Best of Tech 2022. Even more than for the advantages in terms of consumption and emissions at low loads and speeds, the importance of the Italtecnica patent lies in three aspects. Firstly, the maturity reached by thermal technology narrows the margins for improvement more and more, making even the smallest improvement a significant achievement. However, the effective utility of an innovation also depends on the associated costbut the economic prospectus of the Piedmontese company makes the Fast Burning System a credible candidate to garner interest from developers. In the endthe adaptability of the system to various types of pre-chamber and thrusters, as well as the still on paper idea of ​​developing the solution to make it compatible with a mixture of biogas and methane, ensures that the patent will also be relevant in the medium-term future. In fact, in a market where the energy offer is destined to differentiate more and more, between hydrogen, biofuels and synthetic petrol, the heat engine of the future will not be able to go beyond adaptability to different forms of fuel.