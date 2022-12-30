SUVs, supercars, sports cars, small cars, pick-ups. But also electric, hybrid, thermal. We could go on and on listing the categories, power supplies and segments of the cars that we have had the opportunity to to test during this 2022 which is coming to an end. Tests on the road, on the track, off-road: contexts that are always different but at the same time ideal for getting to know the outstanding characteristics of each car we got behind the wheel. Let’s go over with a quick overview of the most significant test drives that have involved our editorial staff over the last twelve months.

PORSCHE 911 CARRERA GTS

“It was the beginning of everything, the spark that led to the birth of that three-letter acronym, GTS, which also boasts the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS that we chose for our test drive in the Cabriolet version. An almost sixty-year journey, which we wanted to relive by driving this model, to fully savor the experience behind the wheel of a car that is high-performing but not extreme, ready in any case to scratch when necessary […]”.

JAGUAR F-TYPE P450

“Wind in your hair and the eight-cylinder muttering in your ears. Jaguar F-Type Convertible, protagonist of our test drive in the P450 version, is part of a dying breed, that of two-seater sports cars with a sunroof but above all with an internal combustion engine. Even more if we talk about the British brand that has announced in the Reimagine plan that it wants to go fully electric in the coming years […]”.

MASERATI LEVANTE HYBRID GT

“Sporty soul, fine finishes and the typical elegance of a Maserati. Levante embodies all the strengths of the Trident, enclosing the special mix that characterizes the Modena-based car manufacturer in a large, dynamic and comfortable SUV. The introduction of an electrified variant into the range has thus come full circle, adding the Hybrid version with the 48 Volt system that combines performance and reduced consumption […]”.

HYUNDAI TUCSON

“The mid-size SUV segment is among the most aggressive on the market, with several models vying for the title of best seller. Among these there is also Hyundai Tucson, protagonist of our test drive, which with over 1 and a half million units sold since 2004 continues to enjoy great success among Italian customers […]”.

ALFA ROMEO TONALE

“Tonale is available in the Super, Sprint, Ti and Veloce versions, without forgetting the Special Edition, with the price list starting at 35,500 euros for the Super with 130 HP engine and reaching 44,800 euros for the 160 HP Veloce. The Ti, protagonist of our test, has a starting cost of 42,300 euros […]”.

FERRARI 812 GTS

“It takes just 14 seconds to fall in love with the Ferrari 812 GTS, as many as those who use the foldable hard top to open or close, leaving only the sky above our heads but above all our ears filled with the unmistakable sound of the V12 from Maranello. The latest Prancing Horse spider with the twelve-cylinder engine at the front, the star of our test drive, is a perfect combination of elegance and performance and to fully experience them you have to get behind the wheel immediately. And then, let’s go […]”.

CORVETTE C8 STINGRAY

“The maximum expression of star-spangled sportsmanship, the star of our test drive, has in fact arrived in our country, with the first specimens delivered to their owners thanks to the Cavauto group, the brand’s official distributor on our market. We had the opportunity to preview the Convertible version, discovering all the special features of this true open-top sports car […]”.