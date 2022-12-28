The segment of SUVs it is certainly the one to have replenished the most with new models in 2022 which is nearing its conclusion. Electric, hybrid, petrol, sporty, comfortable: crossovers of all kinds have taken their first steps on the market over the past twelve months, with the aim of gaining shares in a category that is very crowded by the competition. From Lamborghini Urus to Maserati Grecale, via Ferrari Purosangue and Renault Austral to Alfa Romeo Tonale: we retrace the five most significant SUVs that saw the light of day in 2022.

ALFA ROMEO TONALE

“In the SUV segment it was certainly one of the most anticipated models this year, if not the most anticipated. Partly because alfisti (and others) were anxiously awaiting the debut of a new model in the Alfa range, and partly because the launch of the crossover had initially been fixed at the Geneva Motor Show the previous year, then canceled at due to the pandemic, only to be postponed for several months, thus increasing curiosity around him […]”.

LAMBORGHINI URUS

“The incredible success it has enjoyed from the moment it took its first steps on the market has not held back Lamborghini’s ambitions. In this 2022, the Toro car manufacturer has decided to get back to work on its best-selling model: the range has in fact been expanded with two new versions of the Urus, called Performante and S respectively […]”.

THOROUGHBRED FERRARI

“The model that brought Ferrari into this segment could certainly not be missing: the Maranello company has decided to call it Purosangue, a name with which the company wants to make it clear that even if it is not a supercar or a sports car, its DNA is always that of a Ferrari […]”.

GREEK MASERATI

“Overall, there are three Grecale trim levels from which customers can choose, not counting the all-electric Folgore version which will arrive next year. What differentiates them is primarily the engine configuration: the GT and Modena variants share a 300 HP 48V light hybrid 4-cylinder, while the Trofeo variant is fitted with the 530 HP V6 Nettuno […]”.

RENAULT AUSTRAL

“A model launched on the market with a precise objective: to replace Kadjar in the line-up and relaunch the Losanga business in Europe. But also with a precise electrification strategy, or rather mild electrification, given that no 100% electric version of the model is currently planned […]”.