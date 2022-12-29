The automotive market of the city ​​cars and small cars welcomed a few new models in 2022 which is about to end, and the impression is that the more we go on with the years and the more this segment will tend to decrease its volumes. Despite this trend, there are still car manufacturers who believe it is advantageous to focus on models of this type: perhaps adapted, perhaps resized to bring them closer to the world of SUVs, perhaps electrified. On the other hand, the real traditional city cars are less and less, the market has shown that it has other priorities Right now. From Smart #1 to Toyota Aygo X, via Lancia Ypsilon and Abarth 695 up to Fiat 500X: let’s see the 5 city cars and small cars that have left their mark in 2022.

YPSILON LAUNCHES

“The updates made by the Turin brand make the Ypsilon MY2023 the most connected ever. The technological aspect is in fact the one that has been taken care of most by Lancia, which is preparing to face its rebirth in the next five years also through the introduction of the new generation of Ypsilon […]”.

TOYOTA AYGO X

“The Japanese car manufacturer has defined it as an urban crossover, but since it is a car born on the TNGA GA-B platform, the same one that supports the Yaris Cross, it is clear that in terms of comfort, handling and safety we are facing to a car that has references to the world of city cars in abundance. Its arrival in Italian dealerships occurred last spring […]”.

FIAT 500X

“It not only represents the missing piece in the Turin brand’s SUV segment-oriented city car range, but also the model that has allowed its manufacturer to boast a fully electrified line-up. Yes, because in February of this year Fiat introduced the new 500X Hybrid to the market, equipped with the new 48 Volt hybrid engine. For the occasion, moreover, this version was launched in the RED Special Series set-up, thus offering customers a car that is not only sustainable but also socially relevant […]”.

ABARTH 695

“The new Abarth 695 is equipped with the powerful 1.4 T-jet engine, which delivers 180 HP of power and a torque of 250 Nm for a top speed of 225 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h which can be consumed in just 6.7 seconds. Technically speaking, the Koni FSD shock absorbers are offered on both axles and the powerful braking system which adopts Brembo red aluminum 4-piston calipers on the front and self-ventilated discs of 305 mm and 240 mm on the rear […]”.

SMART #1

“In addition to the dimensions, now 4,270 mm in length and 2,750 mm in wheelbase, the other great innovation of Smart #1 is represented by the fully electric powertrain. Indeed, the new B-SUV boasts a powertrain of 200 kW of power and 343 Nm of instant torque, thanks to a single rear engine combined with 66 kWh batteries which guarantee a range of up to 440 km. […]”.