The market for electric cars it is in constant ferment. While not growing exponentially but rather showing a downward trend in terms of shares in our country, EVs remain a reality that is increasingly establishing itself also in the light of the transition policies carried out both by the European Union and by individual States. In this context, our Best of 2022 section could not include the electric category again this year, which it inaugurates with Tesla Model Y, the best-selling car in the month of November, third overall if the annual partial is considered.

The crossover of the American brand has closed the circle within the range of the brand led by Elon Musk, offering a car with high wheels that could meet the needs of European customers. If you then choose the performance version, the comfort and technology of Tesla can also be combined with high performance and a sportier look. Getting behind the wheel of a car of this brand is always a pleasure for those who love it smart choices. As usual, no key, just a backup card when needed. Everything is always controlled with the Tesla app on your smartphone, from the opening of the doors to that of the load compartments up to the horn and the windows. Compared to the Long Range there are some design differences that make it more dynamic. Starting with the carbon fiber rear spoiler, to which they add the 21” Uberturbine wheelswhich reveal the contrasting red brake calipers.

The more dynamic nature of Tesla Model Y Performance however it is not only in that spoiler present at the rear but in more decisive performances compared to the Long Range. The searing electric thrust that the crossover already boasts on the standard version translates into a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h when on the Long Range it stopped at 5 seconds on 0-100 and only 217 km/h of top speed were reached. Autonomy in this case it drops 514 km in the WLTP cycle against the 533 of the standard version. The suspensions have a specific calibration and make it well glued to the asphalt emphasizing a typically sporty overall stiffness but in some cases the roughness of the road tends to make those annoying jumps due to the imperfect surface stand out too much.

When it is necessary to fill up on energy then, thanks to Trip Planner Integrated into the navigation system, it is possible to view the Supercharger and Destination Charger on the map, directly setting the charging point as the destination for our Tesla Model Y Performance. If ultra-rapid charging is chosen, the car independently starts preheating the batteries, with the accumulator thus reaching its destination with an optimal temperature to minimize waiting times. With a V3 infrastructure, which has a maximum power of up to 250 kW, it is possible to recover 120 km of range in just 5 minutes. Across the Design Studio, you can choose how to personalize your Model Y Performance. Few colors are available for the bodywork, as well as for the interiors which are only two, white or black. On the other hand, a very precise choice was made which up to now is paying off for the American brand. The level 2 autonomous driving package is standard, with Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Frontal and Side Impact Warning, Emergency Exit Prevention and Correction System lane, Obstacle Detection Acceleration and Sentry Mode that lets you keep an eye on the car when parked, now also directly on your smartphone. The price list of Tesla Model Y Performance starts at 68,990 euros, about 5,000 euros more than the Long Range version.