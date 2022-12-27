Smart it is labeled by many as the city car par excellence: perfect for driving on busy roads and in urban centres, ideal for parking in the city center where finding a parking space is often a challenge. The mission that has always characterized the little girl from the Mercedes Group gets lost a bit with the new #1: a step forward from a sustainability point of view because it is fully electric, less in terms of size since the new model is a small SUV rather than a city car. Which is not necessarily a negative declination.

Aesthetically speaking, the new Smart #1 features a distinctive front light signature which joins ideally embracing the entire front, while in the lower part we find some air intakes. At the rear, a tail almost perpendicular to the road also stands out, with a distinctive pillar cut and shapes optimized for aerodynamics. Also take a look at the interior wings, which are digital and minimalist and which are enhanced by a large screen of the infotainment system that uses a 12.8″ cantilever touch display, as well as a thin and elongated virtual dashboard with a 10″ surface.

In addition to that of size, now 4,270 mm in length and 2,750 mm in wheelbase, the other great novelty of Smart #1 is represented by the fully electric powertrain. In fact, the new B-SUV boasts a powertrain of 200 kW of power and 343 Nm of instant torque, thanks to a single rear engine combined with 66 kWh batteries which guarantee a range of up to 440 km. The architecture is compatible with direct current infrastructures up to 150 kW, thus guaranteeing a recharge time with direct current in just 30 minutes (alternating allows you to recover from 10-80% to 22 kW in just 3 hours). In terms of marketing, the new Smart proposal is also convincing in Italy: just think that all 150 of the 1,000 zero-emission crossovers in the limited edition Launch Edition destined for our country sold out about a month after the start of pre-sales .