Second appointment in the electric category with our end-of-year column Best of 2022. Among the cars on tap that have left their mark in the year that is drawing to a close, a place by right undoubtedly goes to Renault Megane E-Tech Electric, crossover symbol of the Renaulution desired by Luca de Meo and emblem of the new course of the Losanga both in terms of style and in terms of technology and electrification. With over 10 years of experience in sustainable mobility, the French company has exploited the synergies of the Alliance to develop a car on tap ready to adapt to new connectivity needs, modern and ready to offer a range of all-round services.

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric was born on new CMF-EV platform, which made it possible to design the spaces and proportions effectively: the wheelbase extended to 2.70 meters and the total length of 4.21 meters make the French EV a streamlined model with sinuous lines, combining the strengths of a sedan with those of a crossover. The protections on the lower part accentuate this aspect, with the F1 blade that embellishes the front and rear bumpers, always underlining that sporting bond that the Losanga never wants to disdain. One of the most distinctive aspects, however, is undoubtedly the optical signature, with full LED headlights at the front and rear with filigree 3D effect. Dynamic turn signals complete the package. The boot capacity is 440 litres, with a specific compartment for storing the charging cable, an optimal amount for a model of this size. Overall, the new Megane E-Tech Electric is elegant, with sides that streamline its shapes towards the rear. Here a further distinctive element is then represented by the retractable handles.

The Megane E-Tech Electric powertrain consists of a wound rotor synchronous electric motor, a choice dictated by the desire not to use rare earths. There are two power levels available, 96 kW or 160 kWrespectively 130 and 218 HP with a torque of 250 or 300 Nm. The performances speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. There are also two battery packs available, 40 or 60 kWh, with ranges ranging from 300 to 470 km. To maximize the travel range, it is possible to choose between 4 levels of regenerative braking, regulating the inertia when the accelerator pedal is released using the small paddle shifts on the steering wheel. By getting to know the dashboard of the new OpenR infotainment system, it is possible to interact easily with all the on-board functions, using the Google apps already integrated into the on-board system Android Automotive which also offers Over-The-Air firmware updates. The sense of solidity and comfort, given by the driving dynamics and the refined interiors, is also confirmed by the wide range of ADAS, as many as 26 on the Megane E-Tech Electric.

Once again Renault has drawn on its experience, evolving the technologies that have been introduced in recent years, from the new Clio and the other renewed models in the range. In the long list of safety and driving assistance systems, it undoubtedly stands out Active Driver Assist, level 2 autonomous driving system that integrates ACC (adaptive cruise control) with the contextual function, lane maintenance system and Stop & Go: with active navigation, thanks to geolocation, the car can adjust the driving style drives according to dangerous curves, traffic conditions and other events, autonomously decelerating when approaching a roundabout, automatically increasing speed to the set limit after passing it. The Occupant Safety Exit is also very useful, the system that gives an early warning when an obstacle approaches when exiting and opening the door. Without forgetting the rear Automatic Emergency Braking which up to 10 km/h allows you to avoid collisions or collisions with both objects and people. With regard to the charging times, Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is compatible with alternating current infrastructures from 2.3 kW up to 22 kW, with recharging times ranging from 8 hours of the wall box for a 400 km range to 50 km of autonomy in 30 minutes with a traditional three-phase column. The top of the range is also compatible with fast charging in direct current up to 130 kW. The interesting detail is precisely the compatibility with 22 kW infrastructures, however, the most widespread on the national territory: in this way the Losanga crossover maximizes efficiency even in the recharging phase, reducing the time to fill up with energy. We conclude with range and prices: three trim levels are available, Equilibre, Techno and Iconic, the latter protagonist of our test with prices starting respectively from 36,800 euros for the version with 40 kWh battery and 130 HP powertrain and from 45,300 euros for the EV60