March 8, 2022. A date that Renault will not easily forget. Not so much because, like every year on that date, it celebrated “International Women’s Day” together with the rest of the world, but because it was the day on which it officially expanded its C-segment SUV range with the introduction of the new Austral. A model launched on the market with a precise objective: to replace Kadjar in the line-up and relaunch the business of the Losanga in Europe. But also with a precise electrification strategy, or better than mild electrificationgiven that at the moment there is no 100% electric version of the model.

Over the next few years probably space will be made in the range, but for the moment Renault has decided to play it safe: in addition to pure electric, not even diesel is available, but customers interested in the new Austral can still opt for different petrol hybrid versions. The engine range of the new French C-SUV can be summarized as follows: at the base there are the 140 and 160 HP mild-hybrid versions with 12 Volt system, and the one with 160 and 130 HP 48 Volt technology, and there is no shortage of the 160 and 200 HP Full Hybrid E-Tech. And while the 48 Volt mild-hybrid Austral is the official diesel replacement, with a 130 HP three-cylinder 1.2 turbo engine with manual gearbox, the 12 Volt mild-hybrid models use a 1.3 turbo four-cylinder engine, developed in collaboration with Daimler and combined with a manual gearbox or an automatic X Tronic with power levels of 140 and 160 hp; the E-Tech Full Hybrid variant, on the other hand, is based on a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine combined with a 50 kW electric motor and 1.7 kWh battery.

Austral is a model that marks something of a turning point for Renault as it is the first to use the new one CMF-CD modular platform, so much so that compared to the Kadjar the new SUV has grown in all dimensions. The interiors are instead inspired by the OpenR design, essentially an L-shaped digital structure already introduced with Megane E-Tech: the screens measure 12.3″ for the horizontal instrumentation with four customizable modes and 9″ or 12″ for the vertical orientation infotainment. There is also a Head-Up Display with a useful surface of 9.3″. In Italythe new Austral has a price list that starts at 32,000 euros for the versions with mild hybrid advanced 130 HP balances, reaches 39,500 euros for the full hybrid techno E-tech version and reaches up to 44,000 euros for the Iconic Esprit Alpine version, characterized by lots of Alcantara and aluminum pedals, and always full hybrid motorized.