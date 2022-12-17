Continues the Best of Tech 2022, the ranking of the main engineering events of 2022 according to FormulaPassion. After the Fast Burning System, the innovative pre-chamber combustion engine developed by Italtecnica, the review moves on to the study of a hydrogen heat engine conducted by Porsche. In August, the German brand released the results of some virtual simulations conducted on a hypothetical hydrogen-powered combustion engine, then evaluating its performance at the Nurburgring Nodschleife, again in a virtual environment. In 2022 there was no shortage of announcements of the concrete realization of hydrogen thermal prototypes, such as the Toyota concept with Corolla Cross H2 or the AVL Racetech competition unit with a specific power of around 200 horsepower per litre. At present, however, the Porsche study has not yet turned into a physical prototype, but the purely investigative nature of the simulations conducted, with no particular industrial secrets to be preserved, has made it possible to reveal more details on the combustion of hydrogen.

Vincent Bevilacqua, Senior Expert Engine Simulation of Porsche Engineering, answered FormulaPassion’s questions on the study carried out in October, accurately describing the advantages of hydrogen combustion compared to traditional fuels. It starts from 13% more energy can be extracted from stoichiometric combustion with 1 kg of air compared to the combustion of petrol, up to a laminar flame speed of about 220 cm/s, six times higher in comparison with petrol. Hydrogen also has a high antiknock power, with an octane number around 135considerably higher than traditional petrol, while the wide ignitability limit allows variable dosages with a lambda between 0.2 and 10, against the 0.4-4 of traditional fuels. Taken together, these characteristics contribute to the achievement of high efficiencies, thanks for example to the use of high compression ratios by exploiting the high anti-knock power. Porsche has also opted to simulate hyper-lean combustion with a lambda greater than 2.3, to contain the high pressures and temperatures generated by the faster combustion of hydrogen. The study revealed that the hydrogen engine is highly efficient at any rpm, with a return of more than 40% in a large region of the engine map and with a peak of 42%, against the 30-35% obtainable from a traditional state-of-the-art thermal.

To guarantee an adequate air supply to create hyper-lean mixtures, Porsche opted for the SC-VNT supercharging system proposed by Garret consisting of two compressors, each of which has a sequential double stage with an inter-refrigerated compression and driven by a 48 Volt electric motor. The extremely lean mixture also helps to bring down temperatures and with them NOx emissions, the main concern for hydrogen skeptics, to the point of be able to remove the exhaust after-treatment system. Lastly, the very high efficiency means that the temperature of the burnt gases is lower than in traditional engines, as there is less residual energy thanks to the engine’s ability to make the most of combustion. All this, combined with the control of the temperatures in the chamber, reduces the stresses on the materials, the workload required of the cooling system and indirectly the aerodynamic resistance associated with the circulation of the air in the engine compartment, known as cooling drag.

Porsche’s study was the biggest opportunity in 2022 to raise awareness of the limits and potential of hydrogen combustion, a technology that the industry is looking at with increasing interest. In a period in which the fate of the internal combustion engine appears increasingly uncertain, hydrogen stands as the main candidate, together with biological and/or synthetic fuels, to ensure a future for internal combustion engines. And who knows, Porsche will soon decide to turn his study into reality, concretely creating a prototype of what has so far remained in a virtual environment.