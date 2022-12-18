Among the best sports cars of 2022, the Porsche 911 GT3RS, authentic Best of this year which is drawing to a close. The racing car from Zuffenhausen was uncompromisingly designed for maximum performance. It is in fact a road-legal high-performance sports car that takes full advantage of motorsport technology and concepts. In addition to the high-revving naturally aspirated engine with racing DNA and intelligent lightweight construction, it is the cooling and aerodynamics concept in particular that demonstrates its direct kinship with its motorsport siblings. At 285 km/h, the 911 GT3 RS achieves a total downforce of 860 kilograms, three times that of a 911 GT3.

The engine high-performance four-litre naturally aspirated engine has been further optimized compared to the 911 GT3. The power increase to 386 kW (525 hp) is mainly achieved by new camshafts with modified profiles. The intake system with single butterfly valves and the rigid valve actuation derive from racing. The Porsche PDK seven-speed gearbox has a reduced overall ratio compared to the 911 GT3. Air vents in the underbody ensure that the gearbox can withstand even extreme loads during frequent track use. The 911 GT3 RS accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296 km/h in seventh gear. To keep the engine at bay, fixed-caliper aluminum monobloc brakes with six pistons each and brake discs with a diameter of 408 millimeters are used on the front axle.

Compared to the 911 GT3, the diameter of the pistons has been increased from 30 to 32 millimetres. Furthermore, the thickness of the discs has been increased from 34 to 36 millimeters. The rear axle continues to have 380-millimeter brake discs and four-piston fixed calipers. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) is available as an option. In total the car weighs just 1,450 kilograms. The new queen of the 911 range completed the 20.8-kilometre Nordschleife of the Nürburgring in 6:49.328 minutes, 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3. Furthermore, for the first time a DRS system is installed in a stock Porsche. When braking hard at high speeds, the Airbrake function is activated: the front and rear wing elements are set to the maximum and thus create an aerodynamic deceleration effect that significantly supports the wheel brakes. The most striking feature of the GT sports car is the rear wing with gooseneck suspensiongreatly increased in all its dimensions. It consists of a fixed main aileron and a hydraulically adjustable upper wing element. Another first time relates to the upper edge of the rear wing, which is higher than the roof.