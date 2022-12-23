From what can a supercar be born? A dream? A project? In the case of Paganseven of aUtopia. Thus the atelier of San Cesario Sul Panaro has decided to baptize the latest vision of Horacio which was unveiled in world preview last September in the splendid setting of the Leonardo Da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technology and which has earned a place in our directory Best of 2022 right in the supercar category.

At first glance, Pagani Utopia is capable of disorienting: so different from the other creations of the atelier and at the same time in continuity with the cars that preceded it. Here we find more sinuous lines and shapes than the Zonda and Huayra, with a smooth and rounded silhouette: hence the almost total absence of aerodynamic appendages, replaced by integrated elements that help convey that sense of lightness and harmony. The stylistic development has also led to the reduction of the components, with 20% fewer parts used thanks, for example, to the faired headlights. At the rear, in addition to the four-tailpipe exhaust, we find a luminous signature with two vertically oriented elements, set in a rounded motif that is partly crossed by the ellipse that supports the exhaust system.

See also Enel X and BeCharge, agreement for interoperability The new hypercar from San Cesario sul Panaro was built starting from a monocoque in HP62 G2 Carbo-Titanium and HP62 Carbo-Triax with integrated retractable rollbar. The heart of Pagani Utopia is its V12 engine developed in collaboration with Mercedes AMG which delivers 864 HP and 1,100 Nm of maximum torque, combined with the transmission created by the XTrac, which can be manual or automatic, in both cases with 7 ratios. Fitted with semi-adaptive suspension, Utopia is equipped with a Brembo-developed high-performance braking system with 410mm front and 390mm rear discs, behind APP Tech rims that are embraced by Pirelli PZero Corsa 265/35 21″ front tires and 325/30 22″ rear. The originality of the exterior returns and is enhanced in the passenger compartment, with the internal environment which has timeless sculptural forms while still being able to accommodate rider and passenger. There are no frills or large touch displays, except for the instrument panel screen. See also Hong Kong, 5 arrest warrants for pro-democracy activists refugees abroad There analog instrumentation it is thus enclosed in a series of dials which also partly show the operating mechanism. The steering wheel has also been totally reinvented, with a billet aluminum alloy structure that contains the airbag. Even the pedal unit was obtained from a single block of metal while the manual gear lever still stands out on the central tunnel with visible elements that underline its artisan soul. Although it is a hypercar, getting on board is not complicated, further highlighting the obsessive study not only for driving pleasure but also for ergonomics. The Utopia it bears in its name is also confirmed in what could be the dream of driving it: the new Pagani hypercar is in fact already sold-out with the first deliveries starting in April 2023. The unit price varies according to the markets and stands at 2.15 million euros.