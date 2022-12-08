Our journey towards the end of 2022 begins in Modena, a year of restart for the automotive sector full of news and ideas that prepare for a 2023 that promises to be equally a harbinger of new interesting arrivals. However, staying on to the year that is winding down, in the supercar category of our Best of section, we cannot miss the Maserati MC20 Cielo, open-air version of the Trident super sports car that fully embodies the new course of the Italian car manufacturer. Our journey to discover the most important news of a 2022 that is drawing to a close begins here.

The peculiar element of this version of the MC20 is precisely the possibility of traveling with the wind in your hair. In fact, it only takes twelve seconds to activate the electrochromed roof of the super sports car. If, on the other hand, you just want to caress the idea of ​​a spider, while still enjoying the comfort of a closed cockpit, you can choose to transform the cover from opaque to transparent. Maserati also relies on the concept of innovation in this case: the cutting-edge PDLC technology in fact, it allows you to look at the stars despite the closed roof, the change of transparency takes place in an instant and it works practically at all temperatures. The acoustic insulation allows you to remain trapped in absolute comfort without giving up comfort or sportiness. In short, a one-of-a-kind car that is now also available for those who dream of driving an open-top Trident car. The presence of the roof that opens and closes has led to a small increase in weight, with 65 kg more than the coupé version of the MC20.

The retractable roof has also led to aerodynamic optimisation, with the Motor Valley brand managing to contain the increase in Cx from 0.38 to 0.39. The heart of the Trident super sports car is then the V6 Neptune the technical masterpiece developed by Maserati, which will be the new pivot around which all (or almost all) the innovations of the Modena-based car manufacturer will revolve in the coming years, starting with the new generation of GranTurismo. In the case of the MC20 Cielo, this engine which delivers 630 HP and 730 Nm of torque for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds (2.9 seconds for the coupé) while it takes 9.2 seconds to cover the 200. The maximum speed, on the other hand, is over 320 km/h. Compared to the coupe, the i active safety systems: in addition to the parking sensors, rear camera and blind spot monitoring already present on the MC20 since MY22, the autonomous emergency brake, traffic sign information and a new 360° camera are being introduced on the spider.