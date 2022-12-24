It was developed at the Innovation Lab in Modena, but is produced in the Cassino plant. Let’s talk about Maserati Grecale, the latest compact SUV from the Trident brand which saw the light in the first months of this 2022 which is about to end. And therefore his presence in our special classification could not be missing “Best of SUVs“, which brings together the five best crossovers presented or put on sale during 2022.

Altogether they are three setups of Grecale from which customers can choose, not counting the all-electric Folgore version which will arrive next year. What differentiates them is primarily the engine configuration: the GT and Modena variants share a 300 HP 48V light hybrid 4-cylinder, while the Trofeo variant is fitted with the 530 HP V6 Nettuno. A rather important difference in power, which translates into much higher performance and pure sportiness on the road on the top-of-the-range variant. An element that however affects the overall weight of the Grecale: due to the 3-litre engine, in fact, the Trofeo weighs 2 tons, while the other two versions both weigh just under 1,890 kilos. Maserati has chosen different passwords to label the three trim levels: the GT is at the base of the range and was designed for those who also want to use it for work or entertainment; Modena, on the other hand, aims at a more refined clientele with more specific tastes; finally, the Trofeo is aimed at those who do not set limits in terms of cost and equipment.

Numbers and characteristics that make each Maserati Grecale set-up unique in its kind. And the fully electric version Thunderbolt? The tests are continuing unabated, the debut is expected during the next year. According to the latest rumors, under the hood of this EV variant of the Trident SUV there should be a 400 Volt powertrain consisting of two electric motors which together will guarantee an instantaneous torque of 800 Nm, combined with a 105 kWh battery and all-wheel drive. Waiting to see if these specifications will be confirmed, Maserati fans can enjoy the thermal versions of the Grecale.