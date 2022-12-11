It was presented only a few days ago, yet Lancia Ypsilon immediately entered the ranking of the five best city cars unveiled in 2022. Both because this segment has not welcomed too many new entries this year, and because the updates made by the Turin brand make the Ypsilon MY2023 the most connected ever. The technological aspect is in fact the one that has been taken care of the most by Lancia, which is preparing to face its rebirth in the next five years also through the introduction of the new generation of Ypsilon.

For the moment, however, let’s focus on the MY2023 of the little Turinese. Which, as mentioned, presents a series of important innovations in terms of connectivity: the presence of a wireless charger for smartphones, a 7″ radio with Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto and a rear camera stands out from this point of view. Efficiency and sustainability are two other factors that inspired the Italian brand, which has transformed its intentions into an updated hybrid engine for lower emissions and a new Verde Rugiada livery, which matches perfectly with the new sustainable and innovative interiors at the same time. In particular, the motorisation Mild Hybrids combines a 70 HP 1.0 3-cylinder petrol engine from the Firefly family with a 12-volt BSG electric propulsion unit and a lithium-ion battery. Alternatively, customers can opt for the new Ecochic LPG version.

For MY2023, the silver version of Ypsilon, with a new black characterization on the grille and on the frames of the logo and lower bumper, as well as with halogen DRLs and the black spoiler, the latter standard on the entire range. Finally, the Alberta Ferretti special series remains available. The Turin-based brand has already opened orders for Ypsilon MY2023, which is being offered in promotion with FCA Bank financing in the event of scrapping and with prices starting from 13,350 euros.