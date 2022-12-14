The incredible success it has enjoyed from the moment it took its first steps on the market has not held back Lamborghini’s ambitions. Let’s talk about the Super SUV Urus, entered production for the first time in 2018, and protagonist year after year of dizzying numbers all over the world. In this 2022, the Toro car manufacturer has decided to redo its best-selling model: the range has in fact been expanded with two new versions of the Urus, called respectively Performante and S.

The first of the two, the Performant, was unveiled in California last August as an evolution of the standard version of the Urus. Concretely, the improvements have been made from many points of view: the aerodynamic load has been increased by 8%, the maximum power has been increased by 16 HP, and the overall weight has instead been reduced by 47 kilograms. Specifications in hand, the weight/power ratio has thus been increased to 0.31 HP/kg, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h which in this case can be consumed in 3.3 seconds. More recent was the presentation of the Urus S: unveiled at the end of last September, it is much more performing than the standard version of the Super SUV, since it boasts the same maximum power of 666 HP as the Performante delivered by the biturbo V8 hidden under the bodywork, released together with 850 Nm of torque.

Interesting as on Urus S the chassis, combined with adaptive air suspension, ensure at the same time all the pleasure of a super sporty drive and great handling on the road in the Strada, Sport Corsa and Ego driving modes, with immediately available torque response and precise control of the car body via specific driving settings off-road, such as earth, snow and sand. As for the pricesthis version of the Super SUV from the Bull’s house starts at 192,651 euros excluding taxes, with the total cost therefore around 235,000 euros, while the Performante version has a price list of 215,261 euros.