2022 was a year full of news for Lamborghini, with the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese unveiling a series of purely endothermic innovations before actually entering the world of electrification. Among these occupies a place of honor the Huracan Techniquethe latest expression of the V10 del Toro and among the 5 cars chosen for our Best of in the category of the best supercars of this 2022. Unveiled last April, thus continuing the evolution of the range after the EVO and the STO, this Lamborghini seeks to combine the best of driving pleasure and design.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica’s V10 delivers 640 HP and 565 Nm of torque at a maximum speed of 6,500 rpm for improved acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds9.1 instead the seconds used for 0-200 and a top speed of 325 km/h. Although part of an already identifiable family, the Tecnica changes its face thanks to a series of stylistic innovations that make it different from the other Huracans. The powerplant is the same as the STO boasting at the same time an increase of 30 hp respect at EVOwith rear-wheel drive always playing a central role in the driving experience.

Starting from the very aggressive front profile, with converging lines and an important presence which, however, do not affect the light bonnet, entirely in carbon fibre. The bumper also changes with a Y design borrowed from the Terzo Millennio, on which an air curtain is integrated for the first time. The new front splitter, with open and lower sipes pushes flows to the wheels and helps improve downforce and cooling. The black at the base of the windshield accentuates the impression of lightness. On the side you can see the increased dimensions, with 6.1 cm more length than the Huracán EVO, despite having the same height and width with a silhouette inspired by the Daylight Opening-style crystal lines of the Essenza SCV12. The dark Y motif continues up the flanks to the side air intakes, accentuating the vitality and dynamism of the car, while the roof, in the same color as the bodywork, is also available as an option in black.

It changes radically too the rear, with reshaped lines in which the new vertical rear window stands out which improves roadworthiness while the redesigned bonnet and lightweight carbon fiber showcase the ten-cylinder of this model. Also redesigned bumper with optimized air intake and a diffuser in body color (optional in ne). Here stand out the new hexagonal tailpipes that give voice to the enhanced sound of the Tecnica powertrain. The fixed rear wing makes it possible to improve rear downforce by 35% compared to the Huracán EVO RWD without increasing aerodynamic resistance. In fact, the latter appears to have been reduced by 20%, with an improvement in aerodynamic balance, greater stability under braking and more speed when cornering. Even the underbody of the Tecnica has been optimized thanks to new aerodynamic deflectors that increase its aerodynamic efficiency. Also new are the 20” diamond-cut Damiso rims, inspired by the Lamborghini Vision GT shod with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres.

See also Best-selling electric in Europe: Tesla queen, good Fiat The versatility of the Huracán Tecnica is also reflected in the interior which boasts extensive customization options. Among the novelties present we find the height-adjustable sports seats that can be combined with the 4-point safety belts for those who use the car mainly on the track and the carbon fiber doors. The HMI interface has been redesigned, with the instrument cluster reducing colors and emphasizing legibility thanks to a new wide “arc” that opens in front of the driver. The center console screen allows the occupants to access all the elements that ensure driving enjoyment, including LDVI functions displayed in real time and all connected functions, such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. Drawing inspiration from the STO, the HMI includes a connected telemetry system and logbooks recording destinations and track times, connected to the UNICA app.