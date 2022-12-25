In parallel with the diffusion of electric power, hydrogen propulsion is starting to infiltrate the car market more and more. 2022 has seen the unveiling of high-performance vehicles powered almost entirely by fuel cells, such as the Viritech Pininfarina Apricale, but the actual technological framework of hydrogen for everyday mobility is slightly different. Hyundai offers you a glimpse through the N Vision 74 concept which, while positioning itself as a track prototype, is designed to address barriers to the deployment of hydrogen technology for the newspaper. That of the Korean company therefore presents itself as a manifesto of the medium-term future for the fuel cell car, entering the Best of Tech 2022 by right by FormulaPassion.

The N Vision 74 boasts a hydrogen fuel cell system, which however does not constitute the car’s primary energy source. In fact, fuel cells deliver just 18% of the car’s total power, with the remaining 72% coming from a generous lithium-ion battery. In hydrogen vehicles, the fuel cell is always supported by a secondary accumulator to manage power transients, which, however, in the case of Hyundai becomes in all respects a primary energy source. In the vision of the Asian brand, hydrogen is not yet the main element in driving the car, but rather as a range extender, i.e. an aid to extend the autonomy beyond that guaranteed by the battery alone. More than a hydrogen car, the N Vision 74 therefore presents itself as a hybrid architecture with a range of 600 kilometers. Furthermore, contrary to other fuel-cell powertrains, the energy flow out of the fuel cells necessarily passes through the battery before reaching the drive wheels, effectively outlining the typical architecture of a series hybrid.

However, the two systems, the electric one and the hydrogen one, are also able to work autonomously. The fuel cell can autonomously take care of the short-distance and low-speed journeys typical of an urban environment, while in case of need the battery can equally power the vehicle by itself. The accumulator can be recharged quickly through fast charging operations, while the hydrogen tanks can be replenished to 80% of capacity in 5 minutes. The basic idea is therefore that of a powertrain that uses hydrogen to make up for the autonomy limits of battery-powered vehiclesa, but which at the same time should not depend on the presence of hydrogen refueling stations if these are not available. The same principle was also shared by Renault in the H2-Tech powertrain mounted on the Renault Scenic concept.

Going into the merits of the technical characteristics, the N Vision 74 fuel cell boasts a net power of 85 kW and is housed in the front compartment. The platform houses the 800 Volt T-shaped battery for a good 62 kWh of capacity. Finally, the rear axle accommodates the double hydrogen tank and the two electric power modules of 235 kW each, for a combined power of 470 kW and a peak torque dthe 900 Nmwith a maximum speed of 250 km/h. By independently controlling the two rear wheels, the two motors allow for the implementation of torque vectoring logics, optimizing driving dynamics when cornering. Of great interest is also the logic of the cooling system, divided into three distinct circuits dedicated respectively to the fuel-cell, battery and motor-inverter units, to ensure maximum thermal control. The draft of the air has been optimized so as not to compromise the external aerodynamics and the design, inspired by the Pony Coupé concept and whose basic principle is that of functional aesthetics. Spoliers, side skirts, splitters and diffusers take care of the generation of load, while the side vents and the grille on the rear window ensure the admission and evacuation of the cooling air.

Overall, the N Vision 74 demonstrates Hyundai’s confidence in hydrogen fuel-cell technology, but does not consider it yet mature, especially in terms of infrastructure, to work autonomously. The medium-term destiny for hydrogen vehicles would therefore seem to be that of a hybrid architecture in synergy with a battery system, similarly to how electric-thermal hybrids were the forerunners of 100% electric cars. Hyundai’s concept is therefore a realistic vision of the potential of hydrogen for the next decade, earning a place in the Best of Tech 2022.