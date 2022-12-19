Our roundup of SUVs protagonists of this 2022 which is about to end certainly could not miss the model that brought in Ferrari in this segment: the house of Maranello has decided to call him Thoroughbreda name with which the company wants to make it clear that even if it is not a supercar or a sports car, its DNA is still that of a Ferrari.

Aesthetically speaking Ferrari Purosangue has nothing to envy to rival sports crossovers. From this point of view, the aerodynamic solutions for the air flows that reach the sides of the car stand out, the sides sculpted by the two taut lines that extend the air vents and the sills and which converge in a tail that shows a luminous signature with a double semicircular element, the two air intakes obtained by emptying with the overhang of the tailgate, the two pairs of tailpipes of the exhaust system, the large rear wheel arches and the contained rear window with a rear spoiler which represents the extension of the thin A-pillars. Moving inside the cabin, the full digital instrumentation behind the steering wheel catches the eye, which finds its counterpart on the other side thanks to a 10.2″ display through which it is possible to participate directly in the driving experience. The interface and setting of the digital dashboard are inspired by the SF90 Stradale.

More than an SUV, Ferrari prefers to define a Purosangue as one raised sedan with high performance. The iconic twelve-cylinder of the Maranello company takes care of this last aspect, the 65° V12 and 6.5-litre dry sump which in this case delivers 725 HP at 7,750 rpm and 716 Nm of maximum torque at 6,250 rpm . The engine has been completely redesigned by the company, working on the pistons and chambers but also on the exhaust system. The specifications announced by Ferrari translate into a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, 10.6 seconds instead it takes to cover the 0-200 while the top speed is over 310 km/h. In combination with the V12, a eight-speed dual-clutch F1 gearboxwhich boasts particularly short ratios with reduced shift times compared to the 7-speed DCT with the longer last.