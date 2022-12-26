Electrified driving pleasure. There Ferrari 296 GTBs has brought a V6 engine back on the road inside a Prancing Horse car, with a plug-in hybrid configuration that delivers a total power of 830 HP with a rear mid-engine layout capable of providing engaging performance and sound. A one-of-a-kind car that could not fail to occupy one of the places among the Best of 2022 in the supercar category. Born from the pen of Flavio Manzoni and the Centro Stile of Maranello, this berlinetta with the six-cylinder hybrid definitely knows how to excite from the first glance.

The 296 GTB was born from the desire of the Centro Stile to create a modern berlinetta, with a passenger compartment almost set in a car body of limited dimensions. Only 4.56 meters long, the new Cavallino hybrid V6 is characterized by an original design, which gives it a unique and well-defined identity. The clean lines enhance the sporty character of the car, making it a worthy heir to the functional icons of the Sixties, such as the 250 LM which represents one of the main sources of inspiration for this monolithic appearance and from which the rear mudguards, the tail and above all the air intakes also draw their inspiration. The sculptural sides thus integrate the horizontal intercoolers while the vertical cut of the rear window has led the designers to create a long-tail effect through the profile of the roof, with a sort of virtual fairing that allows the flows to run correctly towards the rear. At the front we don’t find elements of active aerodynamics, also by virtue of the decision to exploit the bumper to generate downforce. The front, however, integrates the so-called tea-tray, a characterizing element that exploits the energy flows to cool the braking system through two vents located under the daytime running lights. The result is a strong visual impact.

The hybrid powertrain of the Ferrari 296 GTB was born from very careful development work, which led the Maranello technicians to respond to new requirements: the six-cylinder engine was developed to offer a specific power resulting from an increase in pressure in combustion chamber, starting from the know-how acquired with the SF90 Stradale and using more performing materials and alloys capable of guaranteeing greater efficiency, better performance while containing emissions at the same time. From this point of view, however, we cannot yet give you precise data because the car is awaiting homologation. The six-cylinder 2.9 turbo thus delivers 663 HP at 8,000 rpm combined with a 122 kW axial flow electric unit and a 7.45 kWh high-voltage battery which guarantees a full electric range of 25 km. The total power as mentioned is 830 HP and 740 Nm of maximum torque.